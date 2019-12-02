Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar slightly firmer around ¥109.60 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was slightly firmer around ¥109.60 in late Tokyo trading Monday after fluctuating within a narrow range much of the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.58-58, up from ¥109.50-50 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1017-1017, up from $1.1011-1011, and at ¥120.73-74, against ¥120.57-57.

After moving around ¥109.50 in early trading, the dollar rose near ¥109.70 by the late morning, supported by rosy outcomes of China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for November, announced Saturday, and the Caixin manufacturing industry purchasing managers’ index, released Monday.

In the afternoon, the greenback cut its gains gradually amid a dearth of fresh market-moving news, traders said.

“Amid lingering expectations for progress in U.S.-China trade talks, the focus is moving to the firmness of the global economy,” an official at a life insurance company said.

The Institute for Supply Management was to announce the U.S. manufacturing index for November later Monday.

“With China’s economy recovering, it is unlikely that the United States will go the other way,” said an official at a major securities firm.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nikkei hits 14-month closing high
Tokyo stocks bounced back Monday on brighter investor sentiment thanks to rosy Chinese economic data, sending the benchmark Nikkei 225 average to a 14-month closing high. The Nikkei advanced 235...
A Japan Airlines Co. engineer works on a Boeing 737 in a hangar at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
First license exam in Japanese for aircraft parts inspectors to be held in Kobe
The industry ministry will hold a licensing exam on nondestructive inspection for aircraft industry engineers in Kobe from Dec. 16 to 19, the first such exam in Japan, according to informed sour...
A duty-free shop at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture
Japan to OK sales of duty-free goods in vending machines amid labor crunch
The government is ready to approve a plan to sell duty-free goods in vending machines to address Japan's labor shortage, especially in areas outside of big cities, government sources said Monday...

,