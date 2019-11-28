Subaru Corp.'s Forester SUV | KYODO

Business

Subaru recalling over 81,000 cars in Japan

JIJI

Subaru Corp. on Thursday informed the transport ministry that it is recalling 81,343 cars in Japan due to faulty rear suspension springs and engine valves.

The automaker offers free repairs for Forester and XV models manufactured between March 2013 and October 2018.

Outside Japan, about 760,000 units will be subject to the recall.

Due to a design glitch, rear suspension springs of the Forester may corrode and break, according to the transport ministry.

Meanwhile, engine valves of the Forester and XV lack durability, possibly causing their engines to stall.

So far, 375 cases of issues related to the defects have been confirmed.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An Eneos gas station in central Tokyo
Japan oil distributor JXTG to be renamed Eneos
Major Japanese oil distributor JXTG Holdings Inc. said Thursday it will change its name to Eneos Holdings Inc. in June 2020. Its core unit, refinery and gas station operator JXTG Nippon ...
Engineer Makoto Yamada talks to reporters about using robotics for sealing as part of Nissan's new production methods at its intelligent factory during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Yokohama on Thursday.
Nissan to invest ¥33 billion on advanced manufacturing technology
Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday it will invest ¥33 billion ($301 million) to introduce advanced manufacturing technology at a plant in Japan to tackle the challenges of producing next-ge...
The Daimaru Umeda department store in Osaka
Japanese department store reconsiders plan for employees to wear badges when menstruating
A Japanese department store is reconsidering a plan for employees to wear badges when they're menstruating, which was originally aimed at fostering sympathy among co-workers but triggered a publ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Subaru Corp.'s Forester SUV | KYODO

, , ,