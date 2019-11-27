World

41 dead after heavy rain pounds Kinshasa, sparking landslides and floods

AFP-JIJI

KINSHASA – Forty-one people died in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.

“The loss, in terms of property and lives, is really huge,” Kinshasa’s vice governor, Neron Mbungu, told AFP, adding that the dead included a child who was electrocuted.

Three of the city’s 26 districts were especially hit, he said.

A bridge connecting the districts of Lemba and Ngaba collapsed, and another was destroyed in the district of Kisenso, he said.

In Lemba, an AFP journalist saw a gigantic hole, about 10 meters (30 feet) deep and 20 meters (70 feet) across, where a road had been swept away.

The mayor of Lemba, Jean Nsaka, said a drainage ditch had given way under the pressure of the water, and the highway had been engulfed.

“More than 300 homes have been flooded. There are many houses which have been destroyed,” Nsaka said.

Seven other people died in floods and landslides in South Kivu, in the far east of the vast country, local official Seth Wenga said.

Fatal floods and rains are frequent in Kinshasa.

In January last year, around 50 people were killed in landslides and floods and after houses collapsed following just one night of heavy rain.

Flood deaths in Kinshasa are “linked to overpopulation (and) building on land which is vulnerable to flooding,” Roger-Nestor Lubiku, former head of the Geographical Institute of Congo (IGC), told AFP.

Africa’s third-largest city, Kinshasa counts around 10 million inhabitants — a doubling of the population in less than two decades — and many of them live in precarious dwellings.

“Eighty percent of the losses are caused by unauthorized constructions,” said Mbungu, the city’s vice governor.

“People are stubborn and do not respect the building regulations,” he said.

“Even if the state says they shouldn’t build there, they build. And you can see the consequences today.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House former National Security Adviser John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington Sept. 30.
Court order for Don McGahn to testify doesn't extend to John Bolton or deputy: lawyer
John Bolton's attorney is suggesting that a court order directing White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress has no bearing on whether his client and another ex-national security officia...
A Spanish Guardia Civil diver stands over the refloated prow of a submarine used to transport drugs illegally in Aldan, northwestern Spain, on Tuesday.
Spanish police tow seized drug submarine to port
Spanish police Tuesday managed to tow a sunken submarine believed to be carrying tons of cocaine into a northwestern port and began preparations to extract its cargo. Police were hoping to crane...
A black sea bass swims along the reef in Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Oct. 28 off the coast of Savannah, Georgia.
Small stretch of sea off Georgia stirred conservation movement that spread worldwide
From the surface, these 22 sq. miles of water are unexceptional. But dip beneath the surface — go down 60 or 70 feet — and you'll find a spectacular seascape. Sponges, barnacles and tube worms c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A road surface swept away by a landslide caused by torrential overnight rain is photographed in the Lemba district of Kinshasa Tuesday. Thirty-six people died in the Lemba district of the capital Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo after torrential overnight rain, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said, giving a provisional toll. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,