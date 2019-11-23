Trump says Vice President Mike Pence will be running mate in 2020 election

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Vice President Mike Pence will be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

“Mike Pence has done a phenomenal job as vice president and he’s our guy, he’s my friend. And look, we have a great team, a very strong team,” Trump said in a televised interview.

A staunch conservative, Pence, 60, became vice president in 2017 after serving as Indiana governor and spending six terms in the House of Representatives.

Asked about the possibility of running alongside Nikki Haley, who resigned as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations last year, Trump said she would be “great” but suggested Pence is fit for the job.

Haley, who has long been seen as a potential presidential candidate, vowed to campaign for Trump’s re-election rather than make a bid of her own in 2020.