Mike Pence | AP

World / Politics

Trump says Vice President Mike Pence will be running mate in 2020 election

Kyodo

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Vice President Mike Pence will be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

“Mike Pence has done a phenomenal job as vice president and he’s our guy, he’s my friend. And look, we have a great team, a very strong team,” Trump said in a televised interview.

A staunch conservative, Pence, 60, became vice president in 2017 after serving as Indiana governor and spending six terms in the House of Representatives.

Asked about the possibility of running alongside Nikki Haley, who resigned as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations last year, Trump said she would be “great” but suggested Pence is fit for the job.

Haley, who has long been seen as a potential presidential candidate, vowed to campaign for Trump’s re-election rather than make a bid of her own in 2020.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn listens during a BBC Question Time election special in Sheffield, England, on Friday.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would be 'neutral' in another Brexit vote
British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Friday revealed for the first time that he will remain neutral in a second Brexit referendum that he has vowed to hold if he becomes prime minister next month...
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Friday.
Trump accuses impeachment witness of lying and defends use of personal lawyer on Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused a witness in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of lying and offered an explanation for his controversial use of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani ...
John Bolton
Ex-Trump ally John Bolton says Twitter account 'liberated' from White House control
U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that Twitter had returned control of his personal account to him after it had been taken over by the White ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mike Pence | AP

, , , , ,