Gary Mokotoff, a Jewish genealogist from New Jersey, takes a look at name registers at the International Tracing Service in Bad Arolsen, central Germany, in 2008. Germany's International Center on Nazi Persecution has uploaded some 850,000 documents with information on 10 million people collected after the end of World War II in the American occupied zone of Germany. | AP

World / Social Issues

850,000 documents on Nazi victims put online by German-based group

AFP-JIJI

BERLIN – Hundreds of thousands of documents on Nazi crimes with information on some 10 million people were made accessible online on Tuesday, the Germany-based International Center on Nazi Prosecution said.

The documents are from the American Zone of Occupation in southern Germany — the largest Allied-controlled area — and are part of the center’s trove known as the Arolsen Archives, some of which are already online.

In the months after the end of the war, Britain, France, the Soviet Union and the United States — the four occupying powers — ordered local German authorities to provide information on the fate of any foreign nationals, German Jews and stateless persons.

Details of burial sites were also included.

“In the American Zone of Occupation alone, this resulted in the creation of around 850,000 documents containing information on 10 million names,” the center said in a statement.

The archive, previously known as the International Tracing Service, has helped researchers discover the history of Nazi victims such as Anne Frank.

Rebecca Boehling, acting head of the National Institute for Holocaust Documentation at the United States Holocaust Museum, said the archive was of “exceptional significance.

The Arolsen Archives team said in a statement it had worked with the genealogical research company Ancestry in order to make the information accessible “quickly and easily.

The center said it would be putting more lists online soon, starting with the archive for the British Zone of Occupation.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN-Japan Summit in Bangkok Nov. 4.
Abe becomes Japan's longest-serving prime minister, logs 2,887th day in office
Shinzo Abe became Japan's longest-serving prime minister by marking his 2,887th day in office on Wednesday, overtaking Taro Katsura, who led the country for 2,886 days in the early 1900s. Enjoyi...
Zore Yusef, 61 (right), and his family join other refugees in the Pissila camp, north of the capital Ouagadougou, Nov. 13. Yusef was displaced from the Sahel region due to armed conflict in northern Burkina. The U.N. on Tuesday said a humanitarian crisis is growing in West Africa's arid Sahel region where insecurity linked to growing extremist attacks has forced more than 860,000 people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to flee their homes.
U.N. says 2.4 million people need urgent food aid across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger amid jihadi...
More than 2.4 million people need urgent food aid across the central Sahel region, encompassing Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where rising jihadi violence has triggered a humanitarian crisis, the U...
A Mexican patrol boat (right) checks the boat of a fisherman as they stand guard over California Gulf porpoises, also known as vaquitas, in San Felipe in Mexico's state of Baja California in 2008. The vaquita, a tiny stubby-nosed porpoise found only in Mexico's Sea of Cortez, is on the brink of extinction as more die each year in fishing nets than are being born, biologists say.
Fishing vessels pushing vaquita porpoise off Mexico to extinction: U.N. treaty chief
A rare species of porpoise is facing imminent extinction as fishing vessels appear to be flouting an international ban on them entering its last sanctuary, off the coast of Mexico, the head of a U....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Gary Mokotoff, a Jewish genealogist from New Jersey, takes a look at name registers at the International Tracing Service in Bad Arolsen, central Germany, in 2008. Germany's International Center on Nazi Persecution has uploaded some 850,000 documents with information on 10 million people collected after the end of World War II in the American occupied zone of Germany. | AP

, , , , , ,