A supporter of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro fights with a supporter (left) of opposition leader Juan Guaido outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Venezuelan Embassy in Brazil occupied by Guaidó supporters

AP

BRASILIA – A group of people backing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido occupied the nation’s embassy in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, on Wednesday.

An official from President Nicolas Maduro’s government said some 20 people forcibly invaded the embassy early Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly.

The Venezuelan representative to Brazil named by Guaido said in a statement that embassy employees opened the gates to let sympathizers in.

Brazil and more than 50 other nations recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

At least two left-leaning Brazilian lawmakers were also within the embassy. Some 20 Brazilian military police officers were stationed outside, where Brazilian sympathizers from both sides of the political spectrum argued with one another and had several physical altercations.

Security forces were trying to resolve the situation peacefully, according to a statement from the Brazilian president’s institutional security office. The statement said President Jair Bolsonaro had no knowledge of the group’s plans to occupy the embassy.

Wednesday is the first day of the Brazil-hosted summit for BRICS nations, which also include Russia, India, China and South Africa. Brazil is the only one of those countries to recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s leader.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, arrives alongside Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
History on live TV: Diplomats testify in Trump impeachment hearings
For the first time a top diplomat testified Wednesday that President Donald Trump was overheard asking about "the investigations" that he wanted Ukraine to pursue that are central to the impeachmen...
South Sudan President Salva Kiir (second, left), South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar (left), Uganda President Yoweri Museveni (second, right) and President of Sudan's Transitional Council Abdel Fattahafter react after talks on South Sudan's proposed unity government at State House in Entebbe on Nov. 7.
U.S. 'gravely disappointed' by South Sudan unity regime delay
The United States said Wednesday it is "gravely disappointed" and will reevaluate its relationship with South Sudan over the failure of its rival leaders to form a coalition government according to...
A wounded woman is evacuated to a hospital after a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday.
Death toll shoots up to 23 as Israel-Gaza violence rages for second day
Exchanges of fire triggered by Israel's targeted killing of a top militant in Gaza raged for a second day Wednesday and showed little sign of easing as the Palestinian death toll shot up to 23. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A supporter of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro fights with a supporter (left) of opposition leader Juan Guaido outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , ,