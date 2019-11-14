Business

Major Japan firms to pay record winter bonuses for second year

JIJI

Major Japanese companies will pay record-high winter bonuses for the second straight year, the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Thursday.

Bonuses agreed to in labor-management wage negotiations for this winter averaged ¥964,543, showing a rise of 1.49 percent from the previous year’s winter and topping ¥900,000 for the fifth consecutive year, according to the first-round Keidanren tally, which covered about one-third of its member companies.

Specifically, winter bonuses will increase year on year in seven of 12 industries covered by the initial survey, with contractors and automakers agreeing to pay as high as ¥1,723,818 and ¥1,023,057 on average, respectively.

A record bonus level is expected in the final report as well by the organization of leading Japanese firms, due out in late December, a Keidanren official at the labor policy headquarters said, adding that the pay hike momentum was continuing.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Japanese banknotes
Japan to cut fiscal 2019 tax revenue estimate on weak corporate earnings
The government will cut its tax revenue estimate for fiscal 2019 from ¥62.50 trillion ($575 billion), possibly by more than ¥2 trillion, as a result of weaker-than-expected corpora...
Students enter a FamilyMart Co. convenience store in Tokyo. Some convenience store owners would like to scrap the 24-hours-a-day operation policy due to a nationwide labor shortage.
FamilyMart to allow shorter operating hours across Japan
Convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. said Thursday it will allow its franchise owners across Japan to shorten operating hours from March in a bid to address a severe labor shortage during l...
Workers monitor mineral selection at the Donghuashan Copper Mine, operated by Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd., in Tongling, China in January.
China's investment growth slows to record low
China's economy slowed further in October, according to data from its National Bureau of Statistics, signaling that policymakers' piecemeal stimulus is failing to boost output and investment ami...

, ,