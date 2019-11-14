Anti-government protesters take over a school vehicle during a clash with police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kon Wednesday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Social Issues

Mainland China students flee Hong Kong campuses amid protest violence fears

AFP-JIJI

HONG KONG – Mainland Chinese students have begun fleeing Hong Kong campuses over security fears, police and university officials said Wednesday, as the city’s seething political crisis saw some of its worst violence this week.

The most intense clashes on Tuesday occurred at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, where pitched battles were fought with the police firing tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets and protesters throwing petrol bombs and bricks, paralyzing the campus and the area around it.

A group of mainland students at CUHK attempted to depart the campus Wednesday morning over safety concerns but had to be shuttled away by a police boat because they were unable to leave via obstructed roads.

“The police decided to deploy a police launch to assist the group of students to go to a safe location,” the force said.

Images on local outlet Stand News showed dozens of people — some carrying luggage — standing next to a vessel with police markings, purportedly fleeing the campus.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology meanwhile arranged a special bus service to ferry students from its campus to a station that offers services to the mainland.

“While we are not aware of any imminent threat to campus safety, we understand some staff and students have the desire to leave campus,” the university said in an email to students.

The Hong Kong Baptist University suspended on-campus teaching two weeks before the scheduled end of the semester, switching to either online sessions or postponing classes altogether. It also announced online teaching arrangements for students who choose to return to mainland China.

CUHK later announced it too was ending the current term early because of the unrest.

It was not immediately clear how many mainland Chinese students have left Hong Kong during the latest escalation of violence.

A youth wing of the Communist Party in Shenzhen on Wednesday said it was offering free accommodation at its facilities for mainlanders studying in Hong Kong. Other groups posted similar offers on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform.

Separately, the Taiwanese government said it was making arrangements to help Taiwanese students in Hong Kong return home. The island’s Mainland Affairs Council said 280 students were expected to return home on Wednesday and Thursday.

The protest movement is the biggest challenge to Beijing’s rule since Hong Kong was returned by Britain in 1997, fueled by fears that China is choking the liberties and freedoms the city is meant to have under the handover deal.

More radical demonstrators have targeted businesses and people perceived to be pro-China. In a particularly shocking incident, a man was doused in a flammable liquid and set on fire during an argument with pro-democracy protesters.

Such attacks have been picked up by Chinese state media, which have described the pro-democracy protesters as “rioters.”

The nationalist tabloid Global Times described the situation as an “Escape Day.”

“It’s hard to go to the campus, it’s risky,” said a Hong Kong University postgraduate student who gave his surname Zhang.

“The atmosphere is pretty intense. I live in (a) student flat and so far it’s fine. But I’m afraid if anything happened, you can’t leave.”

Another mainland student who asked to remain anonymous said she recognized many other students at the West Kowloon high-speed railway station, which connects Hong Kong with Shenzhen and beyond.

“The atmosphere these days … makes me want to leave,” she told AFP before departing for the mainland, referring to the “bad mood” the situation had caused among Chinese students.

The only thing that made her feel better was “going to McDonald’s.

“I can’t stand that,” she said. “So I finally left.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

In this handout photograph taken and released by Indian Presidential Palace on Wednesday, India's President Ram Nath Kovind interacts with Britain's Prince Charles at Herbal Garden 2 in 'Rashtrapati Bhavan' presidential palace in New Delhi.
Delhi smog hits 'emergency' levels as Britain's Prince Charles visits
The Indian capital's notorious air pollution hit "emergency" levels again Wednesday, coinciding with a visit by Britain's Prince Charles. New Delhi has been choked on and off for weeks, ...
Image Not Available
Florida officer killed service dog that bit at him, police say
Authorities say a Florida police officer fatally shot a service dog while responding to a man suffering from a seizure. An Okeechobee police statement says the shooting happened Monday night. ...
Image Not Available
Man tried twice for murder, has bond set in killing of Taiwanese woman
A Louisiana judge has set a bond for a man facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Taiwanese woman. Quinton Tellis is the same man who was tried twice for murder but never conv...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Anti-government protesters take over a school vehicle during a clash with police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kon Wednesday. | REUTERS Demonstrators march on a road during a flash mob protest in the Central district in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Pro-democracy protesters stepped up a "blossom everywhere" campaign of road blocks and vandalism across Hong Kong that has crippled the international financial hub this week and ignited some of the worst violence in five months of unrest. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,