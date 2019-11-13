14-year-old boy confesses to slashing schoolgirl's throat in northeastern Japan attack

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly slashing an elementary school girl in Aomori Prefecture has admitted that he intended to kill her in the apparently random attack, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the junior high school boy and the sixth-grader in the city of Hachinohe do not know each other.

The boy is suspected of attempting to kill the girl by slashing her in the throat with a knife when she was walking alone in the city around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving her with a stab wound about 10 centimeters long and 1 cm deep, police said.

They said they had seized several knives, including one believed to have been used in the attack, from his home and other places.

Hachinohe’s local government had warned residents about a suspicious man who was seen Thursday evening following children near the location of the attack, a residential area 2 kilometers from JR Konakano Station.

Authorities are investigating whether the boy may have been involved in that case as well.

The sixth-grader was taken to a hospital in Hachinohe and was conscious and able to speak, according to the police and the local fire department.