A Southwest Airlines jet moves on the runway as a person eats at a terminal restaurant at LaGuardia Airport in New York in January. Federal regulators have threatened to ground dozens of Southwest Airlines jets if the airline can't confirm that the planes, which it bought used from foreign operators, meet all safety standards. | AP

Business

FAA official sought grounding of pre-owned Southwest Boeing jets amid concerns over repairs

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON/DALLAS – A Federal Aviation Administration official wrote a memo last month saying that Southwest Airlines Co. should ground 49 of its airliners because repairs were performed that don’t meet legal standards.

There is “a high likelihood of a violation of a regulation, order or standard” of the FAA, and the U.S. regulator needs to take immediate action to revoke the certification of the planes, said H. Clayton Foushee, the agency’s director of the Office of Audit and Evaluation. The Oct. 24 letter was released Monday by the Senate.

The FAA wrote to Southwest days later ordering the airline to speed up inspections of the 737 NG planes, which were previously owned by foreign carriers. But it has stopped short of requiring that the planes be grounded. The agency said in a statement that a risk assessment had concluded the airline had taken appropriate measures.

The dispute within the regulator over the status of the planes comes as the Transportation Department’s Inspector General completes an audit of the FAA’s oversight of airline maintenance and as lawmakers assess whistle-blower claims that the agency hasn’t been aggressive enough. The FAA is also under fire for its approval of the 737 Max, the newest model of Boeing’s single-aisle workhorse, which has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the Missouri Republican who is chairman of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, wrote to the FAA on Oct. 30 saying he finds the situation “troubling.”

Southwest Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly told employees in a weekly message Monday that it found that “a small number of repairs on a few of these aircraft” had been performed but not properly classified by the prior owners,. In some cases language or repair criteria were to blame, Kelly said.

“Our continuous assessments of the ongoing inspections has revealed nothing to warrant the expedited timeline,” Kelly said of the FAA action, but Southwest remains on track to have them completed by the end of January.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on whether the Southwest jets meet FAA standards.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A demonstrator vapes during a rally outside of the White House to protest the proposed vaping flavor ban in Washington Saturday.
Trump announces industry talks to resolve vaping 'dilemma'
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to meet with vaping industry representatives as he considers whether to ban flavored e-cigarette products following a deadly epidemic of vaping-link...
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks to the media at an event in New Delhi in October.
Uber CEO walks back comment that Saudi writer's slaying was 'mistake'
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is being criticized for calling the murder of a Washington Post columnist "a mistake" and comparing it to the death of a pedestrian struck by one of the company's autonom...
Kay Wilson talks with Sarah Emick inside her pod in the UP (st)ART house in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. Wilson packed up her life in a hurry and moved to Los Angeles ... only to find that what she paid in Pennsylvania for a nice studio apartment would only get her a 2.9-sq.-meter box in California. Her new home is a capsule, inspired by the famous hotels in Japan.
Capsule living 'cheap' option for budding artists flocking to pricey LA
Kay Wilson packed up her life in a hurry and moved to Los Angeles ... only to find that what she paid in Pennsylvania for a nice studio apartment would only get her a 2.9-sq.-meter box in Californi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Southwest Airlines jet moves on the runway as a person eats at a terminal restaurant at LaGuardia Airport in New York in January. Federal regulators have threatened to ground dozens of Southwest Airlines jets if the airline can't confirm that the planes, which it bought used from foreign operators, meet all safety standards. | AP

, , , , , ,