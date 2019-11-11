LDP panel chief wants tax system better suited to digital economy

The chief of a ruling Liberal Democratic Party tax panel said Monday the group will explore changes that will create a tax system more in tune with the country’s increasingly digitized economy.

Akira Amari, who heads the LDP Research Commission on the Tax System, said the panel will not only examine requests filed by government bodies but also lead discussions to modify the tax system ahead of the launch in late November of a full-fledged tax policy review to be implemented in the next fiscal year.

“(The party’s tax panel) can play a role in leading the taxation system in a desirable direction,” Amari said in his speech at a meeting hosted by Kyodo News in Tokyo.

The issue of digital tax has proven to be a concern across the globe amid accusations that multinational firms — in particular U.S. giants Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook and Amazon.com Inc. — who operate in the digital space are avoiding or minimizing their tax contributions.

Existing taxation rules are based on where a firm’s permanent office is located rather than where it makes its profits, motivating companies to position their offices in favorable tax jurisdictions.

The former economy minister Amari, who is a close aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also said the prime minister has told him to give close consideration to factors related to the digitization of the economy as well as the conditions of the economy following the consumption tax hike on Oct. 1 from 8 percent to 10 percent.

Amari, who became the tax panel chief in the LDP leadership reshuffle in September, said a set of economic steps designed to limit the impact of the consumption tax rise “have worked very well.”

In an attempt to avoid a sharp fall in consumer spending when the consumption tax was increased, the government introduced measures ranging from a reduced tax rate for food and other daily items to a reward points program for cashless payments.

Noting that personal consumption is weak in Japan, Amari also called for the economy to be supported after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year, saying, “We should avoid a bleak economic situation after hosting such a festival.”