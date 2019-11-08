A woman using a vaping device exhales smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday that new government figures show more than 2,000 Americans have come down with vaping-related illnesses. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska. | AP

World / Science & Health

Vaping and chemicals in e-cigarettes may damage the heart, study says

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Vaping devices and the chemicals they deliver — increasingly popular among teens — may damage the cardiovascular system, a study said Thursday, adding to a growing chorus of concern over injury and deaths related to e-cigarettes.

The latest findings, published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, come after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month declared an “outbreak of lung injuries” linked to vaping.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine, particulate matter, metal and flavourings, not just harmless water vapor,” senior author Loren Wold of Ohio State University wrote in Thursday’s study.

“Air pollution studies show that fine particles enter the circulation and have direct effects on the heart — data for e-cigarettes are pointing in that direction.”

Nicotine, also found in tobacco, is known to increase blood pressure and the heart rate.

But other ingredients inhaled through the vaping may lead to inflammation, oxidative stress and unstable blood flow, Wold said.

Ultrafine particulate, for example, has been linked to thrombosis, coronary heart disease and hypertension, among other conditions.

E-cigarettes also contain formaldehyde, which has been classified as a cancer-causing agent and associated with heart damage in experiments with rats.

Almost nothing is known about the potential health hazards of flavoring agents that mimic the taste of mint, candy or fruits such as mango or cherry, the study also noted.

“While most are deemed safe when ingested orally, little is known of their systemic effects following inhalation,” the researchers wrote.

To assess possible impacts on the heart and vascular system, Wold and colleagues undertook a systematic review of medical literature, which remains thin due to the newness of e-cigarette use.

Wold noted that most studies to date have focused on the acute effects of e-cigarette use rather than the risk of chronic use.

Also, little is known about the secondhand effects of vaping, as well as exposure to particles lodged in walls, drapes and clothing.

Thirty-seven deaths in 24 states have been linked to e-cigarette and vaping products as of Oct. 29, according to the CDC. There were nearly 1,900 cases of associated lung injury nationwide.

In the majority of cases, persons affected also used the devices to consume products containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, raising the possibility that unknown impurities were also present.

The CDC discourages non-smokers from starting to use e-cigarettes and suggests individuals trying to kick a tobacco habit use alternatives approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), such as patches and gums.

But the popularity of vaping has skyrocketed since the devices were introduced to the US and European markets just over a decade ago.

Vaping users increased from 7 million worldwide in 2011 to 41 million in 2018, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The products are particularly appealing to young users — often by design, according to critics.

One in 4 high school students in the United States uses e-cigarettes, up more than 15 percent from two years ago, according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Study.

Use by preteens doubled from 2018 to 2019, with 10 percent of middle school students admitted to vaping.

“Adults are beginning to get the message that the full health effects of vaping are unknown, and the risk is potentially very high,” said Wold.

“My fear is that has not been crystallized in adolescents.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Men carry the remains of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons, Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed by drug cartel gunmen, before they are buried at a family cemetery in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, Thursday. Three women and six of their children, all members of the extended LeBaron family, died when they were gunned down in an attack while traveling along Mexico's Chihuahua and Sonora state border on Monday.
Calls for justice as Mexican farm town buries 3 of 9 Americans slain in cartel ambush
With Mexican soldiers standing guard, a mother and two sons were carried to the grave in hand-hewn pine coffins Thursday at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that left nine ...
This FBI internet wanted poster, released Thursday, shows Ali Alzabarah, sought in connection with alleged spying on critics of Saudi Arabia on Twitter. Saudi Arabia, frustrated by growing criticism of its leaders and policies on social media, recruited two Twitter employees to spy on thousands of accounts that included prominent opponents, U.S. prosecutors have alleged. Investigators said Alzabarah is in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi king hosts CIA chief after trio are charged in U.S. with spying on Twitter users critical o...
Saudi Arabia's King Salman hosted the Central Intelligence Agency's director Thursday, state media said, after three people were charged in the United States with spying on Twitter users critical o...
National Threat Assessment Center chief Lina Alathari announces the release of the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center's Protecting America's Schools report, in Washington Thursday. The report examines 41 targeted attacks that occurred in schools between 2008 and 2017.
Secret Service study finds U.S. school attackers showed warning signs, some were bullied
Most students who committed deadly school attacks over the past decade were badly bullied, had a history of disciplinary trouble and their behavior concerned others but was never reported, accordin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman using a vaping device exhales smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday that new government figures show more than 2,000 Americans have come down with vaping-related illnesses. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska. | AP

, , , , , , , , ,