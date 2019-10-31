South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, mourn after a funeral Mass for his mother at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in Busan on Thursday. | YONHAP / VIA AP

Asia Pacific

North Korea's Kim Jong Un sends South's Moon Jae-in condolences over mother's death

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to the South’s President Moon Jae-in over the death of his mother, officials said Thursday, the pair’s first contact in months with inter-Korean ties at a standstill.

Kang Han-ok, who was born and grew up in the North but was evacuated by U.S. forces during the Korean War, died from a chronic illness on Tuesday. She was 92.

An unidentified North Korean official delivered Kim’s written message at the Demilitarized Zone on Wednesday afternoon, presidential office spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said.

Kim expressed “his deep condolences … and consolation to President Moon,” she said, adding the document was sent on to Moon at a Catholic church in Busan, where mourners had gathered.

The missive comes with relations between North and South at a standstill, with Pyongyang repeatedly excoriating Seoul following the collapse of Kim’s nuclear summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February.

Moon’s parents were North Korean refugees who fled on board a U.S. troopship in the December 1950 Hungnam evacuation, a giant rescue of U.S. soldiers and Korean civilians from advancing Chinese and North Korean forces.

Moon was born in 1953 and the family later settled in Busan.

Moon — who was instrumental in brokering talks between Kim and Trump last year — accompanied his mother to a family reunion in the North in 2004, when she met her younger sister for the first time in over half a century.

“She has earned eternal solace after a tumultuous lifetime caused by division and flight,” Moon said at her funeral Thursday, according to the presidential office.

“I hope she will be reunited with my father, her parents and six siblings and visit the hometown that she could not return to” while alive, he added.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A building damaged by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake is seen in the town of Kidapawan on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Thursday.
Philippines' third strong quake this month brings buildings down, kills five
The third strong earthquake this month killed five people Thursday, injured several others and destroyed buildings that were already damaged by the earlier shaking in a devastated region in the ...
A fire burns through a train after a gas canister that passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday.
Fire from train passenger's exploding stove kills at least 65 in Pakistan
A massive fire caused by a cooking gas stove erupted on Thursday on a train traveling in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, killing at least 65 passengers, officials said. Flames roared through...
A Kashmir girl cycles past Indian security personnel standing guard in front of closed shops in Srinagar on Wednesday.
No Kashmiri flag or constitution under Indian-imposed changes
India on Thursday formally implemented legislation approved by Parliament in early August that removes Indian-controlled Kashmir's semiautonomous status and begins direct federal rule of the disput...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, mourn after a funeral Mass for his mother at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in Busan on Thursday. | YONHAP / VIA AP

, , , ,