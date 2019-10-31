British tourist Amelia Bambridge holds a mug of beer in Prague in July in this image obtained via social media. | AMELIA BAMBRIDGE / GEORGIE BAMBRIDGE / VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Kin of missing British woman pursuing Cambodia jungle search

AP

KOH RONG, CAMBODIA – The brother of a British woman who disappeared after attending a late-night beach party on a Cambodian island said Wednesday her family is planning to hire a private team of professional searchers to comb the jungle for her.

Harry Bambridge, the brother of 21-year-old backpacker Amelia Bambridge, said he “absolutely” believes there is a chance his sister is still alive. She was last seen Oct. 23 on the island of Koh Rong off the coast of southwestern Cambodia.

The brother is one of at least three family members who have come to the island to join the land and sea search.

The police chief for the Cambodian province said earlier Wednesday that he fears she has drowned, but that searches for her will continue. The provincial governor has vowed to search until the case is resolved.

Harry Bambridge told reporters that his family wants to conduct more searches inland, which has thick jungle.

“We had use of a dog today which proved beneficial and gave us some more hope,” he said. “And also, we are looking to hire a private jungle search team.”

Koh Rong, about 25 km (15 miles) offshore, covers an area of about 78 sq. km (30 sq. miles).

Bambridge said his family finds the lack of information about where Amelia went “suspect.”

“You know, it’s a party. It’s not that busy. There’s plenty of staff there. One minute she’s there and next she’s gone. And no one seems to know right now,” Bambridge said. He said he believes there is a chance she was abducted, a possibility his father raised earlier.

“I totally believe that someone knows what’s happened to her. And, you know, it’s just a matter of finding some information that’s going to tell us more about what’s happened.”

Preah Sihanouk provincial police chief Maj. Gen. Chuon Narin said he couldn’t rule out the possibility of murder, but that he doubted it because the island had not experienced any murder or robbery cases. He speculated that she might have drowned, but said the authorities would reach a final conclusion only when the search was competed.

“From my first preliminary conclusion she may have drowned in the sea because we have found her belongings on a rock very close to the edge of the sea,” he said. Her bag with money and a cellphone was found there, and her passport was found in the hostel room where she had been staying.

Bambridge conceded that his sister could have been lost at sea.

“We know there are strong currents here,” he said. “I ask this to Thailand, all the neighboring countries, to all the fishermen, to please if they stumble across a body … let us know.”

Police chief Chuon Narin said six people called in for questioning by police over the previous few days were released Tuesday evening without any charges filed against them. Officials said they were questioned because of a complaint by Western visitors that they had acted badly toward female tourists.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Thai policemen walk in front of a banner welcoming the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the venue of The 35th annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Tuesday. U.S. national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will represent President Donald Trump at two regional summits in Thailand this weekend, the White House announced, a move that would widely be viewed in the region as a snub.
In perceived snub, Trump skips ASEAN meet, sends security adviser Robert O'Brien, commerce chief ...
U.S. national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will represent President Donald Trump at two regional summits in Thailand this weekend, the White House announced...
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photo to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Wednesday.
Hong Kong braces for Halloween havoc as protesters target party district
Hong Kong is bracing for a rowdy and possibly hugely dangerous Halloween on Thursday, when thousands of pro-democracy protesters, many wearing banned face masks, plan to combine with fancy-dress...
Wilbur Ross
U.S. set to disappoint Asia with downgraded delegation for key regional summits
The United States has downgraded its participation in back-to-back Asia-Pacific summits in Bangkok next week, a move bound to disappoint Asian partners worried by China's expanding influence. Al...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British tourist Amelia Bambridge holds a mug of beer in Prague in July in this image obtained via social media. | AMELIA BAMBRIDGE / GEORGIE BAMBRIDGE / VIA REUTERS Harry Bambridge, brother of missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, gives a press conference after he returned from the search off Koh Rong island in southwestern Cambodia Wednesday. Around 150 people are taking part in the search for Bambridge, who has not been seen since last Wednesday night when she attended a beach party on Koh Rong island in southwestern Cambodia joined by tourists of various nationalities. | AP Police and soldiers search for missing British woman Amelia Bambridge in a forest on Koh Rong island in Sihanoukville province Tuesday. Six Cambodians have been held for questioning in connection with the disappearance of the 21-year-old British woman who went missing on an island popular with backpackers, as police said hopes were fading of finding her alive. | AFP-JIJI A navy patrol boat heads out to continue the search for missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge on Koh Rong island off southwestern Cambodia Wednesday. | AP

, , , , , ,