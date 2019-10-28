National

Alert level raised for island volcano in southwestern Japan following earthquake

Kyodo

The alert level for a volcano on an island in Kagoshima Prefecture was raised Monday after a large-scale earthquake was recorded near the crater the previous night, the Meteorological Agency said.

The volcano warning level for Mount Shindake on Kuchinoerabu Island was upgraded from 2 to 3 on a scale of 5, according to the agency. The new level advises climbers to refrain from scaling the mountain.

The mountain saw a series of eruptions with pyroclastic flows last December and January, but the alert level was lowered from 3 to 2 in June when no eruptions had been observed since February.

The agency currently warns of risks of flying rocks and pyroclastic flows within 2 kilometers of the crater.

“There is a possibility that an eruption will occur of a magnitude similar to the one in January, when pyroclastic flows reached a point 1.9 km from the crater,” an agency official told a news conference.

In May 2015, all residents of the island were evacuated to Yakushima Island, some 12 km to the east, after the volcano erupted explosively. Kuchinoerabu Island is located approximately 130 km south-southwest of the city of Kagoshima.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former Saitama Gov. Kiyoshi Ueda speaks before voters on Sunday in Asaka, Saitama, Prefecture.
Ex-Saitama Gov. Ueda wins prefecture's Upper House by-election
Former Saitama Gov. Kiyoshi Ueda defeated the leader of a minor opposition party in a House of Councilors by-election Sunday in Saitama Prefecture, winning a seat in the upper chamber for the fi...
Gale Crater on Mars is seen in a photo taken from a probe.
Japanese team discovers that water on Mars was once 'as salty as ramen soup'
A Japanese research team has found that water believed to have existed on Mars 3.5 billion years ago contained salt and minerals, providing conditions suited to life. The team has said it...
Gil Won-ok (second from left) offers flowers at a statue symbolizing "comfort women" in Annandale, Virginia, on Sunday.
Statue dedicated to Korean 'comfort women' installed near Washington
An unveiling ceremony was held Sunday near Washington for a statue of a girl dedicated to Korean women who worked in Japanese wartime military brothels, making it the fifth of its kind in the Unite...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A photo taken on Jan. 17 shows smoke from a volcanic eruption at Mount Shindake on Kuchinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , , ,