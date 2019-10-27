The week ahead for Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

Monday
- Tokyo International Film Festival to be held through Nov. 5.
Wednesday
- Bank of Japan to hold two-day monetary policy meeting. Attention growing on whether BOJ will follow U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in further easing its monetary grip amid uncertainty over global economic outlook and U.S.-China trade tensions.
Thursday
- Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold news conference.
- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for October.
- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for September.
- Japan Tourism Agency to release figures on number of foreign guests at accommodation facilities in August. In focus is margin of drop in number of South Korean visitors amid a fraying of bilateral ties over wartime history and trade policy. The number fell over 10 percent in July from a year earlier.
- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for September.
- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of jobs offers to job-seekers for September.
- Observation deck located at top of Shibuya Scramble Square’s 47-story east tower to open to public.
- Seven-Eleven Japan Co. to commence shorter operating hours in eight stores, becoming first major convenience store operator to scale back around-the-clock hours to address labor crunch. Additional stores may also shorten operating hours, joining some 200 outlets, out of a total of 21,000 nationwide, which are currently trying out shorter hours on a trial basis.
- Rugby World Cup match for third place to be held at Tokyo Stadium (Ajinomoto Stadium).
Saturday
- Government to announce recipients of this fall’s medals of honor.
- Rugby World Cup final to be held at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.
Sunday
- Government to announce recipients of annual fall decorations.
- Culture Day, national holiday.
