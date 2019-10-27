Former Saitama Gov. Kiyoshi Ueda speaks before voters Sunday in Asaka, Saitama, Prefecture. | KYODO

National / Politics

Ex-Saitama Gov. Ueda wins prefecture's Upper House by-election

Kyodo

SAITAMA – Former Saitama Gov. Kiyoshi Ueda defeated the leader of a minor opposition party in a House of Councilors by-election Sunday in Saitama Prefecture, winning a seat in the upper chamber for the first time.

While the ruling Liberal Democratic Party did not field its own candidate in the race for the electoral district, voter turnout was low at 13.82 percent as of 7 p.m., down 15.52 percentage points from July’s Upper House election.

It was also the first national election since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government raised the consumption tax by 2 points to 10 percent on Oct. 1.

Ueda, 71, defeated Takashi Tachibana, 52, leader of NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (The Party to Protect the People from NHK), who called for lowering the consumption tax rate to 5 percent.

Ueda, an independent who served as Saitama governor for 16 years, had the backing of local chapters of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People.

Ueda and Tachibana vied for the race to fill the vacancy left by Motohiro Ono, who was elected Saitama governor in August.

In the aftermath of deadly Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Saitama and other areas of the island of Honshu this month, early voting failed to gain momentum. Some polling stations were temporarily closed due to the disaster.

During roughly two weeks of campaigning, Ueda sought to woo voters by placing his focus on regional revitalization. He is in favor of amending the Constitution, a position also held by the LDP and Abe.

A former employee of NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., Tachibana pushed for the abolition of the current mandatory payment of subscription fees to the public broadcaster and called for the introduction of a pay-per-view system for its programs.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prince Hisahito, 13, the sole son of Crown Prince Akishino, enters the Imperial Palace by car in Tokyo on Sept. 9. He is the only male heir to the Chrysanthemum Throne from the next generation, raising concerns over the sustainability of the current male-only imperial line.
Over 80 percent of public support an empress being allowed to sit on the imperial throne: Kyodo poll
A whopping 81.9 percent of Japanese people said they are in favor of the idea of Japan having a reigning empress, while 13.5 percent are against it, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday. Th...
Revelers, some in Halloween costumes, are blocked by police at the famed scramble crossing in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday night.
Tokyo's Shibuya abuzz with costumed pre-Halloween merrymakers on weekend amid heavy police presence
Shibuya was brimming with superheroes, otherworldly creatures and scores of police Saturday night as costumed revelers congregated in one of Tokyo's major entertainment districts on the weekend bef...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a banquet for newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito at a hotel in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Japan sees signs South Korea may be ready to work toward repairing bilateral ties
Japan sees signs of a "mood" in South Korea to seek talks to salvage a bilateral relationship that has soured over wartime compensation and trade issues, the top government spokesman said Sunday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Saitama Gov. Kiyoshi Ueda speaks before voters Sunday in Asaka, Saitama, Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , ,