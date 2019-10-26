The flood-hit city of Sakura, in Chiba Prefecture, is seen Saturday morning after record rains prompted rivers to overflow in a number of areas in the prefecture. | KYODO

National

Heavy rains leave at least eight dead in Chiba Prefecture as rescue efforts continue

Kyodo, JIJI, Staff Report

Search and rescue operations continued in eastern Japan on Saturday after torrential rains spurred landslides and flooding in areas still reeling from damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month, authorities said.

At least eight people were confirmed dead in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, including a woman whose body was discovered in an area where landslides damaged houses, police and other sources said. At least four others were missing, including one in the city of Mobara and another in the town of Nagara, both in Chiba Prefecture, and two others in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Rescue workers using helicopters continued to search for survivors and winched people to safety after rivers overflowed and submerged vast swaths of land, including roads and railway tracks.

The city of Ichihara, in Chiba Prefecture, saw more than 280 millimeters of rain in just a 12-hour period Friday — more than the average monthly total for October — according to the Meteorological Agency.

Some flights to Narita Airport were also canceled Friday due to the rain, affecting travelers using one of the country’s largest and busiest international airports.

Landslide warnings had been issued Friday in many areas of Chiba and some areas in Miyagi, Yamagata and Fukushima prefectures in the Tohoku region, as well as in Ibaraki Prefecture. The Meteorological Agency warned residents of flooding of rivers and inundation of low-lying areas, urging them to take action to ensure their safety.

According to the Chiba prefectural government, flooding occurred at seven locations at seven rivers in the prefecture as of late Friday. The locations included the Otsu River in the city of Kashiwa and the Miyako River in Chiba city’s Wakaba Ward. In Fukushima, a river in the city of Iwaki also overflowed.

Residents in areas where levees were damaged by torrential rains from Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month had been on high alert for flooding that could occur even with relatively small amounts of rain.

