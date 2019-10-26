People hold Catalan pro-independence Estelada flags and light up their mobile phones during a Hong Kong-Catalonia solidarity assembly in the city's Central district on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Hong Kong medics join anti-government protests to 'resist tyranny' as demonstrations enter 21st weekend

Reuters, Bloomberg

HONG KONG – Hong Kong medical workers plan to rally in the heart of the city’s financial center on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

Pro-democracy activists have attacked police with petrol bombs, rocks and lasers shone in their eyes. One officer was slashed in the neck with a knife.

Police have responded with tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and occasional live rounds, wounding several protesters, many of whom received treatment from volunteer medical workers at the roadside.

Protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which Britain returned to China in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

China denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of inciting the unrest.

Saturday’s “resisting tyranny” protest is due to begin at 7 p.m.

This weekend demonstrations are planned in the city’s financial district on Hong Kong Island and another on Sunday on the Kowloon side of the harbor.

Pro-democracy activists were preparing to demonstrate for the 21st straight weekend as unrest spreads around the globe, from South America to Europe to the Middle East.

Protesters in the financial hub will look to keep up momentum in the monthslong fight with officials in Beijing for greater democracy. Earlier this week, reports surfaced this week that China’s leaders were mulling a plan to replace Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam by early next year in a bid to calm public anger.

All efforts so far by Hong Kong’s authorities to quell the protests have largely failed, from banning marches and withdrawing the proposed extradition bill to using an emergency law to outlaw face masks and pledging to make housing more affordable.

The protests have been cited as inspiration for demonstrators around the world who have flooded the streets of major cities this month over economic inequality, regional grievances and alleged corruption.

Spanish authorities are facing down separatist riots in Catalonia. In Chile, opposition to a 4-cent subway-fare hike has snowballed into the worst unrest in decades, with at least 18 people killed so far. And in Lebanon, more than a week of nationwide protests, including hundreds of thousands demonstrating in Beirut, have pressured the country’s leader to shake up his Cabinet. There have also been protests in Iraq.

Data due in Hong Kong next week will likely signal a technical recession after a contraction in the second quarter. The benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled 8.6 percent last quarter, the biggest loss among major global gauges tracked by Bloomberg.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Officials inspect an engine of the crashed Lion Air jet on Nov. 4, 2018, in Jakarta.
Indonesia blames Boeing design in final report on 737 Max crash, but Lion Air also made mistakes
Boeing, acting without adequate oversight from U.S. regulators, failed to grasp risks in the design of cockpit software on its 737 Max airliner, sowing the seeds for a Lion Air crash that also invo...
A worker holds up a gift box of sweets being packed at a factory in Mumbai ahead of the Hindu festival Diwali on Oct. 18.
Indian business sags as Diwali prospects dim
For Indian executive Bibhas Chakraborty, Diwali used to mean shiny expensive gifts from business associates keen to use the auspicious — and spectacular — Hindu festival to deepen ties. Now he most...
A gum tree glows at sunset beside what is left of the Darling River in Menindee, in the west of Australia's New South Wales state, on Sept. 29.
Australians grow angry as mighty Darling River runs dry
Reduced to a string of stagnant mustard-colored pools, fouled in places with pesticide runoff and stinking with the rotting carcasses of cattle and fish, the Darling River is running dry. The pa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People hold Catalan pro-independence Estelada flags and light up their mobile phones during a Hong Kong-Catalonia solidarity assembly in the city's Central district on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,