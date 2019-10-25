Japan trade chief Isshu Sugawara exits amid allegations he broke election campaign law

Trade minister Isshu Sugawara, who was appointed just a month ago, resigned on Friday after being accused of violating an election campaign law in a tabloid expose.

“I feel deeply ashamed of myself to resign in the middle of the tenure amid many pending issues. I apologize,” he said in a news conference Friday after the Cabinet meeting, according to Kyodo News.

Sugawara submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday morning. The move comes after the Shukan Bunshun, a weekly tabloid magazine, reported Thursday that one of his secretaries gave what is known as an “incense money,” a monetary condolence gift at a funeral, under Sugawara’s name to the family of a deceased supporter in his district in Nerima Ward, Tokyo.

“The responsibility is mine as I am the one who made the appointment and I deeply apologize to the people,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, adding that Sugawara will be replaced by former regional revitalization minister Hiroshi Kajiyama.

Opposition lawmakers on Thursday had put pressure on Sugawara, 57, to resign from the Cabinet post. If Sugawara doesn’t deliver a clear explanation regarding the allegations by the magazine, the largest opposition force would boycott all the parliamentary sessions at both the Lower and Upper houses, Kyodo had quoted Jun Azumi, the Diet affairs chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, as saying.

Azumi said Friday that the responsibility rests with Abe and that he will press for his responsibility at the budget committee of the lower house.

The magazine published what it claimed to be a photo of the secretary bowing and handing over an envelope containing ¥20,000 at a funeral site on Oct. 17. If true, the action is a violation of Public Offices Election Act with a fine of up to ¥500,000. The law stipulates that the giving of gifts by politicians to people in their districts is illegal, whether or not there is an election.

The magazine anonymously quoted a funeral hall official who said the practice of secretaries sending condolence gifts — on the orders of Sugawara himself — has been systematic.

Domestically, Sugawara’s resignation will empower opposition parties that will likely blame Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for appointing him. Beyond Japan, his departure will cast uncertainty over trade ministry maneuvers regarding a bilateral trade row with South Korea and multinational negotiations pertaining to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade deal — at least temporarily.

Sugawara was tapped to be the minister of economy, trade and industry, succeeding Hiroshige Seko, in Abe’s fourth Cabinet reshuffle this September. He is known as an aide close to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

The weekly magazine this month has been reporting a series of misconduct allegations against Sugawara, such as abusing his secretaries verbally and gifting expensive melons and seafood to local constituents for years.

Accusations of illegal donations of condolence materials to voters have surfaced from time to time. In 2000, Itsunori Onodera, a House of Representatives member, lost his job after he had distributed sticks of incense to his constituents. He won election in 2003 and served as defense secretary under Abe for two times.

In 2018, then Economic Revitalization Minister Toshimitsu Motegi admitted his secretaries had handed out incense sticks to his constituents. However, he denied he had told his secretaries to do so and asserted his name wasn’t attributed to the gifts. Motegi now serves as foreign minister.

Sugawara, born in Tokyo and first elected to the Lower House in 2003, served as a deputy industry minister from December 2012 to September 2013.