The Chinese flag waves in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2015. | REUTERS

Japan's public opinion of China remains negative: survey

JIJI

BEIJING – Japan’s public opinion of China remains negative despite active political exchanges, a recent joint survey by Japanese and Chinese organizations revealed Thursday.

The survey showed that the proportion of Japanese who see Japan-China relations as “bad” rose 5.8 percentage points from a year before to 44.8 percent.

The proportion of Japanese respondents who have an “unfavorable” impression of China remained high at 84.7 percent, though down 1.6 points.

The share of Japanese respondents who see bilateral ties as “good” came to as low as 8.5 percent, up 1.3 points, and that of those who have a “favorable” impression of China stood at only 15 percent, up 1.9 points.

The results of the survey are believed to have been affected by China frequently sending government ships into waters around the Senkaku Islands. China lays claim to the Japanese-administered islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

The poor result may also have been due to the detention of 14 Japanese nationals in China since 2015, nine of whom have been indicted. In addition, protests in Hong Kong and Beijing’s response to its trade war with Washington may have also affected the outcome.

The survey was conducted in September by The Genron NPO, a Japanese nonprofit think tank, and China International Publishing Group. It covered people aged 18 or over in both countries.

Meanwhile, the Chinese view of Japan improved noticeably.

The proportion of Chinese respondents who see Japan-China ties as bad fell 9.5 points to 35.6 percent, while that of those who consider relations to be good rose 4.0 points to 34.3 percent.

The share of Chinese people who have a favorable impression of Japan increased 3.7 points to 45.9 percent, hitting a record high since the survey started in 2005.

