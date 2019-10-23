Noh actors stage a performance of "Shakkyo," which also features a lion dance, before foreign guests during a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Wednesday evening at the Hotel New Otani in central Tokyo. | KYODO

National

Abe treats foreign dignitaries in Japan for the imperial ceremony to banquet featuring traditional arts

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie hosted a banquet Wednesday featuring Japanese cultural performances to entertain foreign dignitaries who attended the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito the previous day.

During the evening event at Tokyo’s Hotel New Otani, famed actors representing three traditional arts — Kyogen, Kabuki and Bunraku — performed together in a single play in what was a very rare production. That was followed by a Noh performance that featured a lion dance.

Kyogen actor Nomura Mansai, 53, Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo, 41, and Bunraku puppet master Yoshida Tamao, 66, performed “Sambaso,” a play celebrating an ancient harvest ritual.

The banquet came a day after Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement before an audience of leaders and representatives of Japan as well as some 190 other countries in a traditional ancient ceremony held at the Imperial Palace.

He ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 after his father, former Emperor Akihito, stepped down the day before in the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in about two centuries.

Mansai said in a recent interview with Kyodo News, that he hoped the guests would “feel the diversity and coexistence of Japanese art and culture” through the traditional plays.

“Japanese art and culture are highly diverse,” said Mansai, explaining that those emerging later have not defied the old ones, but rather have coexisted with them.

Noh and Kyogen were established around the 14th century, while Kabuki traces its origin to dances of the early 17th century. Bunraku evolved from puppet plays from the late 17th century.

Mansai, who is also a supervisor of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies, said the banquet’s basic concepts on diversity and coexistence represent what he wishes to convey at the sporting events.

The previous banquet in 1990, held to celebrate former Emperor Akihito’s enthronement, also featured Kabuki and Noh performances.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
University team to seek approval for iPS-based heart treatment trial
A university research team will seek government approval by the end of October to carry out a clinical trial using iPS cells to treat a serious heart condition, Osaka University officials said W...
A woman sells beer during a Rugby World Cup match between England and Tonga on Sept. 22 in Sapporo.
Rugby fans toast beer hawkers' debut at world cup
Dilemma: You are watching a Rugby World Cup game at a stadium and you fancy a beer, but you don't want to take your eyes off the action. Do you get out of your seat and go and find a concession ...
Residents walk along a mud-covered road in a neighborhood in Nagano Prefecture that was devastated by Typhoon Hagibis on Oct. 15.
The new norm: Japanese experts warn of more rain, raging rivers and submerged homes
With torrential rain, raging rivers and submerged homes, the havoc wrought by Typhoon Hagibis was a grim reminder that extreme weather may now be the new norm in this disaster-prone nation. It w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Noh actors stage a performance of "Shakkyo," which also features a lion dance, before foreign guests during a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Wednesday evening at the Hotel New Otani in central Tokyo. | KYODO

, , , , ,