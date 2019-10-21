A Boeing 777 F-GSPQ belonging to Air France | UNIVERSAL IMAGES GROUP VIA GETTY

National

Air France jet carrying imperial ceremony guest makes emergency landing at Tokyo's Haneda

Kyodo

An Air France jet made an emergency landing Monday at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, and a government source said its passengers included at least one foreign dignitary attending Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony.

No injuries were reported as a result of the landing around 12:20 p.m. of Flight 272, a Boeing 777 plane traveling to Haneda from Paris with 323 passengers and crew, according to the transport ministry.

The plane reported a drop in the tire pressure of its main landing gear prior to landing, the ministry said, adding it was able to touch down without incident.

The identity of the foreign dignitary or dignitaries is not known.

Haneda, along with nearby Narita Airport, has been receiving a large number of foreign leaders and representatives who will take part in the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

While many of them have decided to use private planes, some have arrived in Japan on commercial flights.

Emperor Naruhito ascended to the chrysanthemum throne May 1, a day after his father, former Emperor Akihito, abdicated as the first Japanese monarch to step down in about 200 years.

The upcoming ceremony for officially announcing the enthronement of the new emperor, the equivalent of a coronation, is expected to be attended by roughly 2,000 dignitaries from Japan and more than 170 other countries.

