Democrats introduce bill to block Trump from hosting G7 summit at his resort

Furious that U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will host the next Group of Seven summit at his own golf resort in Florida, congressional Democrats introduced legislation Friday to block his plan.

Lawmakers said the Trump’s Heist Undermines the G-7 (THUG) Act would cut off all federal funding for the move to have leaders of the seven largest economies in the world gather next June at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The bill would also require the White House to turn over all relevant documents that show how administration officials decided on Doral.

“The prospect that the Trump administration would set aside the Constitution to line the president’s pockets by choosing to host the upcoming G7 Conference to prop up one the president’s failing properties is enormously troubling,” House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

The measure could pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives as a rebuke to Trump but it has little chance of being put to a vote in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.

Critics say Trump’s brazen move would be a clear violation of the Constitution’s foreign and domestic emoluments clauses, which are designed to shield a U.S. leader from outside influence.