National / Politics

Shinjiro Koizumi's popularity as candidate for next prime minister drops in latest poll

JIJI

The largest proportion of the public wants new Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to become the next prime minister, but he has suffered a decline in popularity while watching support for Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga surge, a Jiji Press opinion survey for October showed Friday.

Koizumi, who took his first ministerial post in a Cabinet reshuffle in September, was chosen as the best person to become next prime minister by 18.8 percent of respondents, topping the list of possible candidates.

But his support rate fell 5.6 points from the March survey, which asked the same question.

Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, came second with support from 15.8 percent, down from 18.9 percent, followed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with 10.3 percent, down from 14.2 percent.

Suga enjoyed a surge in his support rate, rising to fourth place with 8.0 percent from seventh place with 1.6 percent, apparently reflecting his higher name recognition after announcing the new imperial era name Reiwa on April 1 during a closely watched news conference on TV.

Among other post-Abe candidates, LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida was chosen by 7.5 percent, up from 5.1 percent, Defense Minister Taro Kono by 5.7 percent, up from 1.9 percent, and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi by 1.7 percent, up from 0.1 percent.

Among respondents who support the LDP, Abe came first with 20.8 percent, followed by Koizumi with 15.2 percent, Ishiba with 14.6 percent, Suga with 12.6 percent, Kishida with 12.3 percent, Kono with 9.4 percent and Motegi with 3.2 percent.

The interview-based survey was conducted for four days through Monday on 2,000 people aged 18 or older across the country. Valid responses came from 62.2 percent.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Screen shots taken from video footage released by the Fisheries Agency on Friday show a North Korean fishing vessel being sprayed by a water cannon, colliding with a Japanese ship and then sinking.
Japan releases video of ship collision involving Fisheries Agency and North Korean trawler
The government released video footage Friday showing last week's collision between a Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol ship and a North Korean fishing vessel. "We released (the footage) in the pu...
Members of a citizens' group ask passers-by near Yokohama Station in August whether they are for or against the city hosting a casino.
60% of Japanese public against building nation's first casino resorts: survey
Almost 60 percent of the public is opposed to the government's plans to build Japan's first integrated gambling resorts, highlighting widespread concern that public security will deteriorate with t...
Flooded houses and streets are shown in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday in this photo taken by a local resident.
Typhoon Hagibis earns 'specified' disaster designation to expedite aid, relief measures
The Cabinet adopted an ordinance Friday designating Typhoon Hagibis an extraordinary "specified" disaster so that the people and businesses affected by the storm can be given special treatment. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shinjiro Koizumi | KYODO

, , , , ,