Japan releases video of ship collision involving Fisheries Agency and North Korean trawler

The government released video footage Friday showing last week’s collision between a Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol ship and a North Korean fishing vessel.

“We released (the footage) in the public interest in order to inform people that we are conducting enforcement operations appropriately,” agency official Takashi Koya said at a news conference.

According to the 13 minutes of footage, the North Korean vessel sank after colliding with the Fisheries Agency patrol ship Okuni on Oct. 7 off Ishikawa Prefecture, near fertile squid and fishing waters in the Sea of Japan.

The patrol ship directed water cannons at the North Korean vessel after it failed to comply with a warning to leave the waters in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the footage showed.

The North Korean vessel subsequently collided with the patrol ship and sank.

The actions of the patrol ship and its use of the water cannons was “appropriate,” Koya said.

Screen shots taken from video footage released by the Fisheries Agency on Friday show a North Korean fishing vessel being sprayed by a water cannon, colliding with a Japanese ship and then sinking. | KYODO

