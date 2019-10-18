Members of a citizens' group ask passers-by near Yokohama Station in August whether they are for or against the city hosting a casino. | KYODO

60% of Japanese public against building nation's first casino resorts: survey

Almost 60 percent of the public is opposed to the government’s plans to build Japan’s first integrated gambling resorts, highlighting widespread concern that public security will deteriorate with the entry of casinos, an opinion poll has found.

According to the results of the October poll, 57.9 percent of the respondents disagree with the plan and 26.6 percent agree with it.

Among the supporters, 62.8 percent said they would back the establishment of a casino resort in their area and 29.0 percent said they would not.

The government plans to accept up to three casino resorts across Japan.

A Japan Tourism Agency survey has found that eight regions are scheduled to make bids for casinos or are thinking of doing so. The eight are: Hokkaido, the cities of Chiba, Tokyo, Yokohama and Nagoya, Wakayama and Nagasaki prefectures, and the Osaka prefectural and municipal governments as a single entity.

The Jiji survey was conducted through interviews from Oct. 11 to Monday and covered 2,000 people 18 or older across Japan. Of them, 62.2 percent gave valid responses.

