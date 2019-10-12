Typhoon Hagibis disrupts Japan's mail and delivery services

Large and powerful Typhoon Hagibis is disrupting mail and parcel delivery services in Japan while forcing amusement facilities to suspend operations despite a three-day weekend through Monday, a public holiday.

On Saturday, Japan Post Co. halted mail collection and delivery operations, and over-the-counter services at post offices mainly in the Kanto region including Tokyo due to suspensions of public transport services and other factors.

With delays having already occurred in some mail and parcel delivery services, Japan Post is expecting the disruptions to spread throughout the country.

Yamato Transport Co. halted or shortened the day’s parcel pickup and delivery operations in many areas to ensure safety of workers. Delays in parcel deliveries are expected to continue until around Monday due in part to road clolsures, company officials said.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, were closed all day. According to Oriental Land Co., the theme parks’ operator, it is the first time that the facilities have been closed throughout a day because of a typhoon.

Tokyo Skytree, including commercial facilities located at the premises of the 634-memter broadcast tower, a popular tourist destination, was shut all day Saturday.

Other tourist facilities were also closed or were open for shorter hours.

The typhoon also affected the manufacturing and retail industries.

Toyota Motor Corp. brought three group plants offline.

About 1,000 convenience stores of Seven-Eleven Japan Co., mainly in the greater Tokyo area and the Tokai central region, were shut. Industry peers FamilyMart Co. and Lawson Inc. also suspended operations at many stores.

Many supermarkets and convenience stores faced shortages of such products as bread, rice balls and bottled water.