Power lines are seen against a smoky landscape last November near Pulga, California, east of Paradise. Rolling blackouts affecting up to 800,000 customers began Wednesday in parts of California as a utility switched off power because of hot, windy weather that raises the risk of wildfires. | AFP-JIJI

World

Rolling blackouts as California utility turns off power to millions to prevent wildfires

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Rolling blackouts set to affect millions of Californians began Wednesday as a utility company started switching off power to an unprecedented number of households in the face of hot, windy weather that raises the risk of wildfires.

Pacific Gas & Electric, which announced the deliberate outage, is working to prevent a repeat of a catastrophe last November in which faulty power lines it owned were determined to have sparked California’s deadliest wildfire in modern history.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the “frustration that Californians feel as they deal with the impacts of these power outages is warranted,” but that safety was the main concern.

“Our first priority is to protect people and to ensure that communities are safe,” he added in a statement.

In last year’s inferno, 86 people died and a town called Paradise was virtually destroyed. PG&E has been found responsible for dozens of other wildfires in recent years, too.

This is peak wildfire season in California.

“Extremely critical” fire conditions were expected in parts of Northern California Wednesday, and in Southern California around Los Angeles county Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

PG&E said the severe weather incident prompting its precautionary shutoffs — hot, dry conditions and winds gusting at up to 70 mph (110 kph) — was expected to last through mid-day Thursday in northern and central California.

The outages already affecting regions such as the Napa Valley wine country could last up to a week in some places. Some 800,000 customers will lose power, meaning around 2 million people will be affected in the planned PG&E outages.

The city of San Francisco is not affected by the intentional shutoff but much of the surrounding Bay Area could go dark, including parts of Silicon Valley.

Officials in Malibu — the glitzy home to Hollywood stars, which was also struck by last year’s inferno — said power company Southern California Edison had warned of another possible shutoff in areas from late Thursday through Friday.

More than 100,000 customers could lose power across eight Southern California counties, SCE said.

Schools and universities closed Wednesday and people stocked up on gasoline, water, batteries and other basics.

“Early indicators are that the campus outage will last up to 48 hours,” said University of California, Berkeley, announcing all classes were canceled.

With frustration rising, California state Sen. Jerry Hill described the mass blackouts as “excessive” in their scale.

“This cannot be something that can be acceptable nor long-term,” Hill told the Los Angeles Times.

“This is third world, and we are not,” he added.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA in Los Angeles, tweeted that the power shutoffs were “a necessary bad idea in the short term” that shifts the financial costs from the power companies to the public.

The first part of PG&E power cuts began midnight Tuesday into Wednesday in northern California. It affected more than 500,000 customers there, the utility company said.

The rest of the San Francisco Bay area was to start losing power in waves around noon local time.

A possible third phase could take place later in the day farther south.

PG&E said it expected to start turning the power back on Thursday but can only do so after inspecting its equipment for damage, which could take days in some areas.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An environmentalist holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Nature at Risk: Against the Abrolhos Threatening Oil Auction" during a protest over the opening of the area near the Abrolhos National Park for oil exploration, as Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, speaks to the Environment Committee of the House of Representatives, in Brasilia Wednesday.
Brazil minister points finger at Venezuela over oil spills along coastline
The oil that has been polluting Brazil's northeastern beaches since early September is likely coming from Venezuela, according to a report by Brazil's state oil company cited by the country's envir...
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on "transparency in Federal guidance and enforcement" in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Wednesday in Washington.
Unlike Trump's other apparent scattershot foreign policy ploys, Syria-Kurds move gets results — q...
The U.S. must escape the "Endless Wars" in the Middle East, President Donald Trump repeatedly declares. Mission accomplished, at least in the shortest of short terms. When on Wednesday Turkey attac...
Attorney General for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger (right), accompanied by Assistant United States Attorney Danya Atiyeh, takes a question from a reporter after announcing the arrest of Henry Kyle Frese, a Defense Intelligence Agency official charged with leaking classified information to two journalists, including one he was dating, during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday,.
U.S. arrests counterterrorism analyst over leaks to journalists
A counterterrorism analyst with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested on Wednesday over charges he had leaked classified materials about a foreign country's weapons system to two journa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Power lines are seen against a smoky landscape last November near Pulga, California, east of Paradise. Rolling blackouts affecting up to 800,000 customers began Wednesday in parts of California as a utility switched off power because of hot, windy weather that raises the risk of wildfires. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,