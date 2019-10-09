Trial tour to Russian-controlled isles for Japanese visitors postponed

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that a planned trial sightseeing tour to two of the Russian-held islands off Hokkaido has been postponed.

The eight-day tour, organized for Japanese citizens by the Japanese and Russian governments as part of the two countries’ joint economic activities on the disputed islands, had been scheduled to start Wednesday.

But Russia on Tuesday asked the Japanese side for the postponement, according to the ministry. The reason for the postponement was not revealed.

The latest development could affect bilateral negotiations on the territorial issue and the conclusion of an envisaged peace treaty, analysts said.

The two sides agreed to arrange such a tour at a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.

Tokyo had hoped to arrange a full-fledged sightseeing tour to the islands for spring next year or later following the trial tour. Japan and Russia are expected to hold talks to reschedule the trial tour, according to the ministry.

In Japan, the four islands include Shikotan, the Habomai islets, Kunashiri and Etorofu, and are collectively known as the Northern Territories.

Some 50 participants in the trial tour, including members of the public and ministry officials, had been scheduled to first visit locations including Nemuro, a city in Hokkaido near the islands, on Wednesday and Thursday, and then Kunashiri for three days from Friday and Etorofu for two days from Monday. On the islands, they had been slated to visit a volcano and graves for Japanese people who died there, among other sites.

The four islands were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II. The territorial spat has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.