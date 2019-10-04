A girl looks at a chimpanzee sitting on the other side of a glass window at Miyazaki City Phoenix Zoo in Miyazaki Prefecture in March. | KYODO

National / Science & Health

Life expectancy of chimpanzees raised in Japan is 28 years, Kyoto University team finds

JIJI

KYOTO – A research team from Kyoto University said Friday that the average life expectancy of chimpanzees raised in Japan is 28.3 years.

Satoshi Hirata, professor at the university’s Wildlife Research Center, and colleagues calculated the average life span from necessary information, such as birth and death dates, found on 821 domestically raised chimpanzees in a database called Great Ape Information Network.

Operated by the National Institute of Genetics, the WRC and the Primate Research Institute, another research arm of the university, the database has records of all great apes in Japan, including those of 1,017 chimpanzees dating back to 1921.

The researchers also found that the death rate of chimpanzees aged one or younger is high and that the average life expectancy of individuals that managed to survive their first year is 34.6 years.

According to another finding in the research, many chimpanzees died during the winter months from December to February. Details of the study were published online by an international academic journal.

“From now on, I will study differences in life expectancy between raised and wild chimpanzees and want to make comparisons with data on humans,” Hirata said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

NHK President Ryoichi Ueda speaks at the Diet in May.
NHK president denies it nixed program about Japan Post's insurance practices due to outside pressure
NHK President Ryoichi Ueda denied Thursday that outside complaints caused the cancellation of a program about inappropriate sales practices for Japan Post Insurance Co. products. "It's no...
This Wednesday morning picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday shows the test-firing of "the new-type SLBM Pukguksong-3" in the waters off Wonsan Bay.
Tokyo ready to share info on North Korea missile with Seoul despite row
Japan is ready to share, as requested by South Korea, information related to the launch a day earlier of what North Korea claims to have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile, government s...
The Sendai nuclear power plant, operated by Kyushu Electric Power Co., in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture
Kyushu Electric to halt two reactors next year due to delay in implementing anti-terrorism measures
Kyushu Electric Power Co. said Thursday it will halt two reactors next year due to a delay in implementing anti-terrorism measures required by regulators, in the first such suspension under stri...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A girl looks at a chimpanzee sitting on the other side of a glass window at Miyazaki City Phoenix Zoo in Miyazaki Prefecture in March. | KYODO

, , , , ,