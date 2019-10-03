Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are pictured aboard a special train bearing the imperial chrysanthemum crest at Hitachi Station in Ibaraki Prefecture on Sunday. | KYODO

National

Japan to pardon half a million petty criminals before imperial enthronement ceremony

Kyodo

Japan is expected to grant pardons to 500,000 to 600,000 petty criminals on the occasion of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony on Oct. 22, officials with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will formally approve the plan in mid-October, the officials said, adding that the pardons will involve those found guilty of minor infractions at least three years ago and fined.

The amnesty is expected to reverse a temporary prohibition on violators qualifying for national professional licenses and will restore their civil rights.

Those sentenced to imprisonment or to penal servitude for committing serious crimes will not be considered out of concern for the victims. There will also be no general amnesty or commutation for those convicted.

Under the law, five years must elapse before those who have been convicted and fined can sit exams to get national professional licenses. But the pardons will speed up the process.

Given that the pardons are expected to be granted regardless of criminal charges, election law violators are also likely to have their civil rights restored under the plan.

Separately, the government is expected to grant special individual pardons to those fined for minor infractions within the last three years.

More than 10 million people received amnesties and had their civil rights restored in 1989 to mark the death of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, while about 2.5 million people were pardoned in 1990 to celebrate his son Emperor Emeritus Akihito’s ascension to the throne.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A statue celebrating the Rugby World Cup stands outside Beppu Station in Beppu, Oita Prefecture.
With Rugby World Cup in full swing, Beppu hot spring resort still divided over tattooed visitors
Hotels and bathhouses at the famed Beppu Onsen hot-spring resort in Oita Prefecture continue to be divided over whether to accept tattooed visitors. Tattoos are widely accepted in many co...
Pope Francis greets Orthodox priests during the weekly general audience Wednesday at St. Peter's square in the Vatican.
Vatican details pope's Asia trip agenda, including Hiroshima and Nagasaki visits and 3/11 tribute
Pope Francis will voice his opposition to nuclear weapons and honor victims of Japan's 2011 nuclear disaster during a visit to the country that is expected to be a highlight of his upcoming trip to...
Image Not Available
Tropical storm may cause torrential rain in western Japan: weather agency
A tropical storm traveling off the southwest of the Korean Peninsula may cause torrential rain in western Japan on Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said Wednesday. The agency warned o...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are pictured aboard a special train bearing the imperial chrysanthemum crest at Hitachi Station in Ibaraki Prefecture on Sunday. | KYODO

, , ,