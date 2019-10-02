Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting in Yerevan on Tuesday. | ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Rouhani would not take Trump's call on sidelines of U.N. gathering, says French diplomatic source

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – U.S. President Donald Trump phoned his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, on the sidelines of the U.N. summit last month but he refused to take the call, a French diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

The call happened on Sept. 24, the source said, after French President Emmanuel Macron had shuttled between the U.S. and Iranian leaders in a bid to arrange a historic encounter that he hoped would reduce the risk of all-out war in the Middle East.

“In New York, up to the last moment, Emmanuel Macron tried to broker contact, as his talks with Presidents Trump and Rouhani led him to think contact was possible,” the diplomatic source said.

Speculation was abuzz last month that the leaders could meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

But Rouhani said he would only hold talks with the U.S. if Trump lifted economic sanctions on Tehran.

Macron used his 48 hours in New York to see Trump three times and Rouhani twice, urging them to engage directly.

The source said Macron made a last-ditch attempt before flying back to Paris, with French technicians installing a secure phone line linking Trump’s Lotte hotel and the Millennium, hosting the Iranian delegation.

The plan involved Trump calling at 9 p.m. despite doubts over the Iranian reaction.

Macron went to the Millennium to ensure the phone call took place. Trump made the call, but Rouhani informed the French president he would not take it, the source said.

“The discussion continued to founder on the Iranians first wanting US sanctions lifted. Donald Trump wants Iran first to make commitments on its nuclear (ambitions) and ballistic and regional activities,” the source said.

The French diplomatic source comments come after US reports emerged earlier this week about Macron’s initiative to get the leaders to talk.

Tensions have been escalating between Iran and the United States since May last year when President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear accord and began reimposing sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

Britain, France and Germany have repeatedly said they are committed to saving the deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but their efforts have so far borne little fruit.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This April photo made available by NASA shows the InSight lander's dome-covered seismometer, known as SEIS, on Mars. On Tuesday, scientists released an audio sampling of marsquakes and other sounds recorded by the probe.
NASA lander captures marsquakes and other Martian sounds, including wind
NASA's InSight lander on Mars has captured the low rumble of marsquakes and a symphony of other otherworldly sounds. Scientists released an audio sampling Tuesday. The sounds had to be enhanced ...
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau chats with host Rosie Barton at a recording of a CBC "Face to Face" town hall event Monday in Toronto.
Young Canadians' love affair with Trudeau on shaky ground as election looms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be renowned internationally for his youthful persona and social media savvy, but even before the embarrassment of his recent black-face makeup scandal the...
Image Not Available
Mali military in major clash with jihadis
A large contingent of Malian troops, backed by air support, fought Tuesday with jihadi fighters who made an incursion into a military camp in the country's fragile central region, sources said. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting in Yerevan on Tuesday. | ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,