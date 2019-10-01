A portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping sits taped to a trash can during a protest in the Sham Shui Po district of Hong Kong on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

Asia Pacific

Police shoot Hong Kong protester in chest during clashes

AFP-JIJI

HONG KONG – A Hong Kong police officer shot a protester in the chest with a live round on Tuesday after his unit was attacked by demonstrators during sustained clashes in the city, a police source said.

“An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today,” the source said, requesting anonymity.

The wounded protester received initial first aid from officers before paramedics arrived, the source said, adding the victim was then taken to Princess Margaret Hospital.

A Hospital Authority spokeswoman said that 15 people had been admitted to hospitals across the city following Tuesday’s clashes, one of whom was in a critical condition at Princess Margaret.

She would not confirm if the critical patient was the man who had been shot.

Two videos posted online showed the shooting and its aftermath, which took place in Tsuen Wan, a district where hardcore protesters had clashed with police throughout the afternoon.

Some half a dozen riot police can be seen clashing with around 12 masked protesters, some of whom were using umbrellas and metal poles to strike the officers.

One officer runs into frame and kicks a protester before firing at near point black range into the chest of a demonstrator with a metal pole in his hand.

A gunshot can be heard as the pistol rears upwards.

The protester stumbles backwards and then falls over a police officer who has been knocked to the ground as the rest of the demonstrators run away.

A second video, filmed by Hong Kong University’s Campus TV, showed the same incident from a different angle.

A third video posted on Facebook by student reporters at Hong Kong’s City University showed the young man lying on the floor, blood seeping from a wound to the upper left part of his chest.

“Send me to hospital,” the young man, who gave his name Tsang Chi-kin, tells reporters. “My chest is hurting, I need to go to hospital.”

Footage filmed shortly afterwards by local broadcaster Stand News showed police officers treating the prone man, who by then had an oxygen mask on his face and his shirt cut open.

A dressing used to treat a sucking chest wound had been applied to his torso.

Paramedics later arrived on scene and placed the man, who was still conscious, onto a stretcher.

