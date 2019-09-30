World

Strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Chile coast but USGS downplays threat level

AFP-JIJI

SANTIAGO – A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific off the coast of Chile on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

“There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage,” the USGS said of the earthquake, which it earlier reported as a magnitude 7.2, and which occurred 41 miles (66 km) west-southwest of Constitucion, Chile.

Chile’s National Seismological Center (CSN) put the quake at 6.6 magnitude.

Despite the temblor’s strength, there were no reports of injuries, impacts to basic services or damage to infrastructure, according to Chile’s National Emergency Office (ONEMI).

There were also no tsunami warnings, advisories, watches or threats in the wake of the earthquake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

Chile is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries.

The 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile was, at 9.5, the strongest ever recorded on the magnitude scale, according to the USGS.

Chile lies on the Ring of Fire — an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A photo combo shows Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .
Netanyahu, Benny Gantz trade blame over breakdown in Israel coalition talks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, traded blame Sunday over the failure so far of efforts to reach a unity government deal following deadlocked elections. A ne...
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington last year. Giuliani says he'd only cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry if his client agreed. Central to the investigation is the effort by Giuliani to have Ukraine conduct a corruption probe into Joe Biden and his son's dealings with a Ukrainian energy company. Trump echoed that request in a July call with Ukraine's president.
Rudy Giuliani says he'd only help impeachment probe with Trump's OK as he continues to sling debu...
Under fire for peddling a debunked conspiracy theory, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday he would cooperate with the House's impeachment inquiry only if Trump gave...
This Sept. 24 photo combo shows Democratic presidential hopeful Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and U.S President Donald Trump. Top aides to Trump sought Sunday to turn the tables on Democrats pushing for his impeachment, insisting the president was the true "whistleblower" in pushing Ukraine to probe the son of rival Joe Biden for corruption.
Aides claim Trump is the true 'whistleblower' in Ukraine scandal by pushing for probe into Joe Biden
Top aides to Donald Trump sought Sunday to turn the tables on Democrats pushing for his impeachment, insisting the president was the true "whistleblower" in pushing Ukraine to investigate the son o...

, , , ,