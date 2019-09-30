As new Japan defense chief, Taro Kono gets chance to make his mark — and burnish his credentials as potential Abe successor

The spotlight is on Defense Minister Taro Kono to prove his credentials as one of the potential successors to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, since taking on the defense portfolio in the Sept. 11 Cabinet reshuffle.

Formerly a foreign minister, Kono is now charged with handling many difficult issues facing the Abe administration, including the matter of military bases in Okinawa Prefecture and the deployment of the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system to planned sites in the prefectures of Akita and Yamaguchi.

Kono met with Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki on Sunday during his first trip to the prefecture since becoming defense minister, and called on the local leader to accept the relocation of the U.S. Futenma air base from Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area of Nago.

“As a way to realize a full return of the Futenma base site (to Japanese control) while maintaining the power of deterrence, we must achieve the relocation as early as possible,” Kono told the governor.

But Tamaki reiterated his opposition to the base transfer within Okinawa, asking the national government to “immediately stop reclamation work (at Henoko) and engage in dialogue with the prefecture.”

While the standoff between Okinawa and Tokyo over the Futenma relocation continues, construction work may be delayed further due to seabed reinforcement work at the Henoko site after engineers discovered areas of the surrounding ocean floor were softer than originally determined. The revelation has given the prefecture and others opposing the relocation new ammunition, casting uncertainty over the fate of the project.

On the Aegis Ashore deployments, the government has been under fire from Akita and Yamaguchi residents over incorrect data used to explain the plan to the prefectures. Kono will face the major challenge of having to convince the disgruntled public to accept the defense system after the ongoing survey to correct the erroneous data is completed.

During his two-year stint as Japan’s top diplomat, Kono left his mark with his fluent English and activeness, having visited 123 countries and regions.

However, the minister has also faced criticism, such as over his April remark that the Foreign Ministry will stop using gengō Japanese era names in recording dates for its documents, at a time of public enthusiasm over the new era name, Reiwa, which was announced on April 1 and started on May 1.

Kono also failed to achieve the introduction of a dedicated aircraft for the foreign minister, a goal he has pursued since he became foreign minister.

His new portfolio is expected to test his ability to steadily work on negotiations, whether it be with Okinawa or with Akita and Yamaguchi.