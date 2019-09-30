Organizers and festival host agree to reopen Nagoya 'comfort women' exhibition

Organizers of an art exhibition featuring a “comfort woman” statue that had been shut down and the host of the art festival containing it in Nagoya agreed Monday to reopen the exhibit in a high-profile case involving the freedom of expression.

After reaching a settlement on the case, the two sides said they plan to reopen the exhibit at the Aichi Triennale 2019 from Oct. 6 to 8.

Comfort women is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The settlement came after the Nagoya District Court held a hearing on a demand that the exhibit “After ‘Freedom of Expression?'” be reopened.

The executive committee of the exhibit agreed upon four conditions Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura presented as necessary for reopening.

They include cooperating with security measures and implementing an advanced reservation system using numbered tickets, according to Omura, who serves as chairman of the steering committee of the Triennale festival.

The works in the exhibit prior to the shutdown will continue to be shown, while an educational program will be implemented where appropriate, Omura said.

The exhibit will also provide visitors with an interim report on the background up to its discontinuation, according to the governor.

The exhibit showcased works previously not shown due to censorship, which also included a piece on Japan’s imperial system.

It was closed three days after the Aug. 1 opening over security concerns due to multiple threats to the festival, which will run through Oct. 14.

The Agency for Cultural Affairs also withdrew a grant for the art festival worth approximately ¥78 million ($722,000) last week citing inadequacies in the procedure, saying the Aichi government failed to provide necessary information when applying for the subsidy.

The comfort women issue has been a major sticking point in Japan-South Korea relations, which have recently sunk to the lowest point in years due to disputes over wartime compensation and tighter export controls.