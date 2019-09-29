Typhoon Mitag, the season's 18th typhoon, is seen Sunday in this satellite image. | JMA

National

Another typhoon likely to approach southwestern Japan later in the week, weather agency warns

Kyodo

A typhoon currently off the Philippines may approach southwestern Japan sometime on Wednesday or Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said Sunday.

Typhoon Mitag, the season’s 18th typhoon, is expected to gather strength Monday and move closer to Okinawa Prefecture, the agency said, warning of possible strong winds and rough seas.

As of Sunday, the typhoon, formed Saturday, was traveling west-northwest off the east of the Philippines at a speed of 20 kph (12 mph).

