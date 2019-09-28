Seiki Keene, son of the late Donald Keene, a noted Japanese literature scholar, speaks during a ceremony to commemorate his father, who died in February, on Friday. The event was held at Columbia University in New York, Keene's alma mater. | KYODO

National

Late Japanese literature scholar Donald Keene remembered at Columbia University ceremony

JIJI

NEW YORK – A ceremony to commemorate noted Japanese literature scholar Donald Keene, who died in February this year aged 96, was held at Columbia University in New York, his alma mater, on Friday. About 200 people, including some who studied under him, attended.

Keene, who was born in New York, entered the university when he was 16.

When he was around 18 years old, Keene was mesmerized by an English translation of the Japanese classic novel “Genji Monogatari” (The Tale of Genji) and started studying Japanese literature.

After studying at a graduate school of Kyoto University, he became a professor at Columbia University in 1960, promoting the charms of Japanese culture across the world through his research activities and fostering of young researchers.

At the ceremony, people who were close to Keene talked about their memories of him, such as his research stance to read all kinds of documents and his cheerful personality.

Keene’s adopted son, Seiki,a shamisen three-stringed musical instrument player for traditional joruri (puppet plays), attended the ceremony and expressed his gratitude to the attendees.

“This is such a wonderful ceremony held at Columbia University, which my father loved so much, in New York, where he was born and raised,” Seiki said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Hideki Miyazaki (left), a former Upper House member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and senior officials from the Japan Medical Association arrive in Pyongyang on Saturday.
Physicians' group sends top official to North Korea, eyes giving country medical aid
A senior official from Japan's biggest physicians lobby arrived in North Korea from Beijing on Saturday with an eye to providing future medical aid to the reclusive country believed to be facing...
A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Su-30 fighter (right) flies with an H-6K bomber during a drill over the East China Sea in September 2016.
Chinese and Russian bombers flew near Senkakus in July, Japan Defense Ministry says
Four Chinese and Russian bombers approached the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea in July, prompting Air Self-Defense Force fighters to scramble, a Defense Ministry official said Saturday. H...
Takahama nuclear power plant
Sales at scandal-hit, Kepco-linked construction company rise sixfold on nuclear projects
A construction company involved in a scandal at Kansai Electric Power Co. increased its sales at least sixfold over the five years to August 2018 for work related to nuclear power plants, data by a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Seiki Keene, son of the late Donald Keene, a noted Japanese literature scholar, speaks during a ceremony to commemorate his father, who died in February, on Friday. The event was held at Columbia University in New York, Keene's alma mater. | KYODO

, , ,