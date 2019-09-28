A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Su-30 fighter (right) flies with an H-6K bomber during a drill over the East China Sea in September 2016. | XINHUA / VIA AP

National

Chinese and Russian bombers flew near Senkakus in July, Japan Defense Ministry says

Kyodo

Four Chinese and Russian bombers approached the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea in July, prompting Air Self-Defense Force fighters to scramble, a Defense Ministry official said Saturday.

However, the bombers did not violate Japanese airspace while flying in formation near the Tokyo-administered islands on July 23, the official said. It is unusual for China and Russia to jointly fly military planes near the islets, which are called Diaoyu in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan.

The bombers approached the Senkakus on the same day as a South Korean fighter fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft after it violated what Seoul claims as its airspace over Takeshima, which are South Korean-held and Japanese-claimed islets in the Sea of Japan.

The islets are known as Dokdo in South Korea.

“As relations between Japan and South Korea deteriorate, (China and Russia) may have tested how Japan and South Korea would react over Takeshima and the Senkakus,” the official said.

According to the official, two Chinese bombers and two Russian bombers rendezvoused over the Sea of Japan. They traveled southwest and passed over the Tsushima Strait before reaching the East China Sea.

The bombers flew toward the Senkaku Islands, but they split up about 90 kilometers northeast of the islets without violating Japanese airspace.

