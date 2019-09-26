China fund to pull out from bailout plan for Japan Display

China’s Harvest Tech Investment Management Co. plans to withdraw from a framework to rescue Apple Inc. supplier Japan Display Inc., sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Japan Display had agreed to receive a capital injection of up to ¥80 billion ($742 million) from a consortium of Harvest Tech and Hong Kong’s Oasis Management Co.

The ailing panel-maker is seeking new sponsors while maintaining the current framework of a consortium Suwa Investment formed by the Chinese fund and Oasis Management.

The consortium was expected to provide ¥50 billion to Japan Display by the end of next month.

The Apple supplier is set to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting Friday to gain approval for the bailout plan. The company said it will hold the meeting as scheduled.

Japan Display was established in 2012 through the merger of the display operations of Sony Corp., Hitachi Ltd. and Toshiba Corp. with support from the government-backed INCJ Ltd.