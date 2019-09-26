A suspended plant of Japan Display Inc., which supplies liquid crystal displays for Apple Inc., in June at Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture | KYODO

Business / Corporate

China fund to pull out from bailout plan for Japan Display

Kyodo

China’s Harvest Tech Investment Management Co. plans to withdraw from a framework to rescue Apple Inc. supplier Japan Display Inc., sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Japan Display had agreed to receive a capital injection of up to ¥80 billion ($742 million) from a consortium of Harvest Tech and Hong Kong’s Oasis Management Co.

The ailing panel-maker is seeking new sponsors while maintaining the current framework of a consortium Suwa Investment formed by the Chinese fund and Oasis Management.

The consortium was expected to provide ¥50 billion to Japan Display by the end of next month.

The Apple supplier is set to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting Friday to gain approval for the bailout plan. The company said it will hold the meeting as scheduled.

Japan Display was established in 2012 through the merger of the display operations of Sony Corp., Hitachi Ltd. and Toshiba Corp. with support from the government-backed INCJ Ltd.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan pledges ¥1 trillion to spur LNG demand and growth
The government has pledged an additional $10 billion (¥1.1 trillion) in public and private financing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects worldwide, in order to help spur demand for ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump before signing an agreement on trade at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel on Wednesday.
Tokyo touts pact with U.S., but trade experts highlight lack of strong commitments
The bilateral trade agreement between Japan and the United States is a "win-win" deal, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday in New York, as U.S. President Donald Trump boasted that American far...
Image Not Available
Dollar moves tightly above ¥107.60 in Tokyo
The dollar hovered in a tight range above ¥107.60 in Tokyo trading Thursday amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.68-69, up from ¥107.28-28 at the same t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A suspended plant of Japan Display Inc., which supplies liquid crystal displays for Apple Inc., in June at Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture | KYODO