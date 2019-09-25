Guam's attraction as a wedding destination for members of the LGBT communities in the region is growing, with the first same-sex couple from Japan expected to get married there Wednesday. | KYODO

National

Same-sex couple from Japan set to marry in Guam

AP

HAGATNA, GUAM – A same-sex couple from Japan is planning their wedding in Guam, the first U.S. territory to recognize same-sex marriage, officials said.

Tsuyoshi Kumagai and Robert Francis Yocum have been in a relationship for 20 years and plan to have their wedding Wednesday, Pacific Daily News reported .

This is believed to be the first same-sex couple from Japan to get married on Guam, said Sumie Kuba, president and general manager for Micronesia Assistance Inc. Same-sex marriage is not recognized in Japan, Kuba said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, the first openly gay lieutenant governor in the nation, is expected to officiate, officials said.

“I feel that strength in legal LGBT wedding on Guam is that the couple can legally marry within a four-day stay, and the marriage certificate can be issued … (and they can) bring it back home,” Kuba said.

Guam’s attraction as a wedding destination for members of the LGBTQ communities in the region is growing, Kuba said.

Since recognizing same-sex marriage four years ago, Guam has seen 362 marriages between June 2015 and March this year, officials said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Japanese experimental module "Kibo" on the International Space Station in March 2018. A Japanese research team found that male mice that were returned to earth after being raised for 35 days in Kibo retained their reproductive capabilities.
In new discovery, Japanese team finds mice sent to space retain reproductive ability
A Japanese research team found that male mice sent to outer space for more than a month retained their reproductive capabilities and sired healthy offspring, in findings published Tuesday by Scient...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
At U.N., Abe denounces Saudi oil attacks, but refrains from singling out Iran
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday criticized recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia as an "extremely contemptible crime," while refraining from joining other nations in naming Iran res...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (right) meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
Abe expresses 'strong concern' over Middle East tensions and urges constructive role for Iran
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Japan expects Iran to play a constructive role in stabilizing the Middle East in the wake of attacks on Saudi Arabia'...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Guam's attraction as a wedding destination for members of the LGBT communities in the region is growing, with the first same-sex couple from Japan expected to get married there Wednesday. | KYODO

, , ,