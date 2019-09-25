Over 100 Chiba households to remain without power

A total of 127 households in Chiba Prefecture are expected to remain without electricity until at least Friday due to the damage caused by Typhoon Faxai earlier this month, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Wednesday.

The homes are in areas where electricity workers are unable to do restoration work due to collapsed roads and other obstacles after the prefecture was hit by the typhoon on Sept. 9, Tepco said.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, 146 households in the prefecture were without electricity, down by 44 from Tuesday evening. Of them, 19 homes are expected to see electricity restored by Friday, Tepco said.

More households are believed to still be without electricity as Tepco does not have a full picture of the power outages yet.

The season’s No. 15 typhoon left nearly 930,000 households in Chiba and neighboring prefectures without electricity.