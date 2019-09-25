Tokyo stocks turn lower on receding U.S.-China trade hopes

Tokyo stocks turned lower Wednesday as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks waned.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 78.69 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 22,020.15, after edging up 19.75 on Tuesday.

The Topix index of all issues listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.86 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,620.08. It added 6.71 points the previous day.

Selling outpaced buying from the outset, following a fall in U.S. equities brought on by U.S. President Donald Trump slamming China’s trade practices in his U.N. General Assembly speech in New York on Tuesday, brokers said.

A larger-than-expected drop in the U.S. Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for September and the launch of an impeachment investigation into Trump by the Democratic Party also dampened sentiment.

After losing over 190 points at one point in the morning, the Nikkei cut the losses on buying stemming from a rise in U.S. index futures in off-hours trading, brokers said.

“The day’s market can be taken as solid, given a sharp overnight fall in Nikkei futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

“Stock demand seems bullish,” Otsuka said, pointing out that investors who are going to secure rights to midterm dividends this week have been shifting to the buy side ahead of the payouts.

Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc., said the market resisted sinking deeper after the early morning plunge thanks to a halt in the yen’s appreciation against the dollar.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,084 to 963 on the first section, while 104 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.127 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.208 billion shares.

Brokerages met with selling, with Nomura Holdings tottering 0.73 percent and Daiwa Securities Group 0.61 percent.

Game-maker Nintendo Co. tumbled 4.32 percent after a media report about disappointing domestic shipments of its new Nintendo Switch Lite console.

Other losers included technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. and clothing store chain Fast Retailing Co.

By contrast, airlines and drugmakers were noticeably higher, with Japan Airlines Co. jumping 1.18 percent and Eisai Co 4.76 percent.

Railway operator Tokyu Corp. extended its winning streak to a ninth session.

Also on the positive side were daily goods maker Kao Corp. and technology giant Sony Corp.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average fell 140 points to end at 21,800.