World / Crime & Legal

U.S. soldier talked of killing 'antifa' activists, bombing network: prosecutors

AP

WASHINGTON – Prosecutors say a U.S. Army soldier shared bomb-making instructions online and also discussed killing activists and bombing a news network.

The Justice Department says Monday that Jarrett William Smith was charged with distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction. The 24-year-old was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas.

Prosecutors say Smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning “antifa” activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cell phone. They say he also said on Facebook that he was interested in traveling to Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group known as Azov Batallion.

Court papers say Smith also suggested targeting a major news network with a car bomb. The news network was not identified.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Migrants lift up Basile Fischer, SOS Mediterranee's deputy search and rescue coordinator, during a celebration aboard the Ocean Viking in the Mediterranean Sea Monday. Italy has granted the humanitarian ship permission to sail to the port of Messina in Italy to disembark 182 migrants rescued north of Libya.
Five EU nations reach temporary deal on migrants rescued at sea
Five European Union nations agreed on Monday to a temporary arrangement for disembarkation and relocation of migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean from human traffickers' unseaworthy boats,...
Fish swim near bleaching coral in Kahala'u Bay in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 12. Coral reefs are vital around the world as they not only provide a habitat for fish — the base of the marine food chain _—but food and medicine for humans. They also create an essential shoreline barrier that breaks apart large ocean swells and protects densely populated shorelines from storm surges during hurricanes.
Ocean heat wave threatens severe damage to Hawaii coral
At the edge of an ancient lava flow where jagged black rocks meet the Pacific, small off-the-grid homes overlook the calm blue waters of Papa Bay on Hawaii's Big Island — no tourists or hotels in s...
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters Monday.
'How dare you': Teen activist Greta Thunberg angrily tells U.N. climate summit 'you have stolen m...
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Monday opened the United Nations Climate Action Summit with an angry condemnation of world leaders for failing to take strong measures to combat cl...

, , , ,