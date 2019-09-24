Nippon Express says its Singapore subsidiary will obtain a stake in Future Supply Chain Solutions for about ¥9.9 billion. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Nippon Express to buy stake in Indian firm to expand local network

Nna/kyodo

NEW DELHI – Nippon Express Co. will acquire a 22 percent stake in a logistics arm of India’s largest retail conglomerate, Future Group, to broaden its customer base.

Japan’s largest logistics firm said Friday its Singaporean subsidiary, Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte., will obtain the stake in Mumbai-listed Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. for about ¥9.9 billion in January.

Through the share acquisition, the Tokyo-based firm said it aims to cash in on growing transport demand in India, where road infrastructure is being developed and private consumption is on the rise, keeping pace with the growing number of middle-income households.

Future Supply Chain Solutions offers various third-party services, including express cargo and temperature-controlled logistics in India.

It has 96 operational bases and a combined warehouse space of 772,000 square meters, according to Nippon Express.

Nippon Express entered the Indian market in 2007 and strengthened its foothold through its international forwarding service arm Nippon Express (India) Pvt. and automotive transport service provider Nittsu Logistics (India) Pvt.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The consumption tax hike on Oct. 1 and the spread of cashless payments may further shrink the presence of ¥1 coins.
Presence of Japan's ¥1 coins likely to fade further with tax hike
Small and silver in color, the ¥1 coin may not have much of a presence after the consumption tax rises from 8 percent to 10 percent on Oct. 1. In addition to the spread of cashless p...
The Honda Motor Co. logo is displayed on the side of its auto plant in Swindon, England, that is due to be shut down in 2021.
Honda to cease diesel vehicle sales in Europe by 2021
Honda Motor Co. says it will phase out all diesel cars in Europe by 2021 in favor of models with electric propulsion systems as the automaker moves to electrify all of its European cars by 2025....
Image Not Available
Japan's September factory activity shrinks at fastest pace in seven months amid China-U.S. trade war
Manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in seven months in September, underscoring the broadening economic impact of the China-U.S. trade dispute and keeping policymakers under pressur...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nippon Express says its Singapore subsidiary will obtain a stake in Future Supply Chain Solutions for about ¥9.9 billion. | KYODO

, ,