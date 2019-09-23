Typhoon Tapah downgraded to extratropical cyclone after leaving 30 injured in southern Japan

Typhoon Tapah, which left dozens of people injured in southern and southwestern Japan, weakened to an extratropical cyclone on Monday in the Sea of Japan, the Meteorological Agency said.

Still, strong winds hit many areas, and torrential rain was expected in Hokkaido and the Tohoku and Tokai regions. The agency warned residents in these areas to prepare for violent winds, high waves and heavy rain.

The season’s 17th typhoon, which traveled over the sea through Monday morning, left 30 injured in Okinawa and Kyushu as it brought strong winds over the weekend, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

One person suffered serious injuries in Miyazaki Prefecture, the disaster agency said, while 19 people were injured in Okinawa Prefecture. Injuries were also reported in Saga, Miyazaki and Nagasaki prefectures.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. said blackouts continued to affect six of the seven prefectures on the island of Kyushu, with about 30,380 homes still without power as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Some air and rail traffic disruption also continued in the region, Kyushu Railway Co. and airlines said.

The weather agency said warm, humid air is moving in over western and eastern Japan and may bring heavy rain to some areas Monday.