National

Concentrated liquid oxygen was cause of fire ahead of Japan rocket launch, source says

Kyodo

A high concentration of liquid oxygen, used as rocket engine coolant, has been determined as being the cause of a fire that broke out earlier this month at a launch pad in southwestern Japan, an official close to the matter said Friday.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. had planned to launch the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s supply vessel Kounotori8, using an H-2B rocket, from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sept. 11. But it was canceled when a fire broke out about three hours before the launch at the foot of the pad.

Although liquid oxygen is normally dispersed by the wind, its concentration rose due to light winds at the time, subsequently making nearby objects highly flammable, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is possible the fire was sparked by static electricity or other reasons after the liquid oxygen became highly concentrated, the official added.

Burn marks were found on thermal insulation material used to protect a vent on the launch pad, which is designed to allow engine exhaust and flames to escape as the rocket takes off.

Although liquid oxygen is used as an oxidizing agent to burn hydrogen, which acts as fuel for the rocket, it is also used as a coolant for the engine after the tank is filled, according to the official.

Mitsubishi Heavy, which has assured it will take measures to prevent a recurrence, said it plans to launch the rocket around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Kounotori8, named using the Japanese word for “white stork,” was supposed to deliver about 5.3 tons of supplies to astronauts at the International Space Station, including food and water as well as batteries and devices needed for experiments, according to the space agency.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People march through Shibuya Ward in Tokyo on Friday during the Fridays For Future Tokyo event staged ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit, which begins in New York on Monday. People attended similar events in 117 countries worldwide the same day.
Japanese activists join global climate strike ahead of U.N. summit on global warming
Young people in 117 countries on Friday called on policymakers to take overdue steps against climate change as part of a global strike just days ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit se...
Pigs are buried after being slaughtered at a farm in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday. An outbreak of swine fever was confirmed there the day before.
In bid to contain swine fever outbreak, Japan's farm ministry announces plan to vaccinate pigs
In a major policy shift, agriculture minister Taku Eto announced Friday that the ministry now plans to vaccinate pigs against swine fever. The ministry judged that doing so is inevitable ...
Image Not Available
Immigration agency panel to discuss measures to swiftly deport detained foreign nationals
The Immigration Services Agency will consider measures to swiftly deport foreign nationals detained in Japan for illegal stays, sources have said. The agency aims to address the issue of ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Firefighters tackle a launch pad blaze at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sept. 11. The fire prompted the cancellation of the launch of an H-2B rocket. | KYODO

, , ,