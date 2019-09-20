Business

Falling share prices pushed Japanese household assets down 0.1% in June

Kyodo

Financial assets held by Japanese households stood at ¥1.86 quadrillion at the end of June, down 0.1 percent from a year earlier, due largely to a drop in stock prices, the Bank of Japan said Friday.

By asset type, equities, which account for around 10 percent of overall household assets, fell 9.7 percent to ¥195 trillion and investment trusts dropped 3.7 percent to ¥70 trillion, while cash and deposits increased 1.9 percent to a record ¥991 trillion.

Debt securities climbed 3.6 percent to ¥25 trillion.

Assets held by companies, excluding financial institutions, fell 3.2 percent to ¥1.16 quadrillion, reflecting sluggish share prices.

Meanwhile, the outstanding balance of Japanese government bonds increased 3.3 percent to a record ¥1.13 quadrillion. The BOJ’s holdings rose 6.2 percent from the previous year to a record ¥494 trillion or 43.5 percent of the total.

Overseas investors held 12.8 percent of government bonds valued at a record ¥145 trillion, up 14.0 percent from a year earlier.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An airplane receives a ceremonial splash of water as it arrives at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, which opened a new terminal dedicated to low-cost carriers on Friday.
New LCC terminal opens at Chubu Airport near Nagoya; boost to tourism expected
A new terminal for low-cost carriers opened at Chubu Centrair International Airport near Nagoya on Friday, raising expectations of growth in the number of foreign visitors to the Chubu region.
A man shows off an iPhone 11 near an Apple Store in Tokyo on Friday.
Apple's 11 series handsets go on sale in iPhone-loving Japan
Apple Inc. launched its iPhone 11 series in Japan on Friday amid increased competition from other major smartphone manufacturers including those from China and South Korea. Japan is one of the m...
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday.
August consumer inflation cools to two-year low in blow to Bank of Japan
Japan's core consumer inflation slowed to a new two-year low in August due to lower oil costs and feeble economic growth, data showed on Friday, adding to the central bank's growing challenges in a...

, ,