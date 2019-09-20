Business

Tourism boost expected as new LCC terminal opened at Chubu Airport near Nagoya

JIJI, Kyodo

TOKONAME, AICHI PREF. – A new terminal for low-cost carriers opened at Chubu Centrair International Airport near Nagoya on Friday, raising expectations for a boost to the number of foreign visitors to the Chubu region.

Terminal 2 at the Centrair Airport in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture is the third dedicated LCC terminal in the country, after ones at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture and Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture.

The new terminal, consisting of two two-story buildings with a total floor area of 45,000 square meters, has a capacity of 4.5 million passengers a year. Its construction was launched in May 2018 and completed in July this year.

The facility has 14 boarding gates and parking spaces for 10 planes.

Five LCC airline companies will use the new terminal. AirAsia Japan Co., Jetstar Japan Co., Air Busan, Jeju Air Co. and T’way Air Co. will operate 143 flights a week to and from domestic and Asian destinations.

Fans lined up at the entrance of the new terminal ahead of its opening at 4:40 a.m.

At the front of the line was Takehiro Ando, a 44-year-old company employee from Yokohama who arrived there around 3 a.m. for a one-day trip to Taipei.

“It’s tidy and spacious here,” he said after receiving a commemorative gift and entering the terminal building.

Around 5:30 a.m., Centrair’s Terminal 2 saw the arrival of the first passenger plane, operated by Jetstar from Manila.

A 25-year-old Philippine passenger, who visited the airport for her second time, said she felt Terminal 2 is designed in a simpler and more understandable way than Terminal 1.

“We hope to further publicize the attractiveness of tourism in the Chubu region, while meeting growing inbound demand,” said Riki Inuzuka, president of Central Japan International Airport Co., the operator of the airport.

An airplane receives a ceremonial water splash as it arrives at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, which opened a new terminal dedicated to low-cost carriers on Friday.

